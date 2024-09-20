Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is taking a page out of his old playbook as he enters his second rebuild. He's taking chances on low-risk reclamation projects, and plenty of them. In his latest move, he signed Amari Bailey to an Exhibit 10 contract, first reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and confirmed by ClutchPoints, ahead of Nets training camp.

Bailey averaged 29.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists as a junior at Sierra Canyon High School, earning California Mr. Basketball honors. The 6-foot-3 combo guard was the number-one-ranked player in the Class of 2022 before an injury-riddled senior season dropped him to fifth.

He played one year at UCLA, averaging 11.2 points and 2.2 assists on 50/39/70 shooting splits and earning Pac-12 All-Freshman honors. The Chicago native posted 15.7 points per game on 56.1 percent shooting during six postseason games (Pac-12 and NCAA Tournament) with the Bruins.

However, concerns about the guard's size caused him to fall in the draft, with the Charlotte Hornets selecting him 41st overall.

Bailey signed a two-way contract with the Hornets but struggled to earn a role during his rookie season. He appeared in only 10 games, averaging 2.3 points in 6.5 minutes. The 20-year-old spent most of his time in the G-League, averaging 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals on 45/36/71 shooting splits over 36 appearances with the Greensboro Swarm.

The Nets have had success with bounceback guards during Marks' tenure. D'Angelo Russell made an All-Star appearance in his second season with the team following his disappointing Lakers tenure. Brooklyn also plucked Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris from the G-League, turning both into high-level rotation pieces during five-plus seasons with the team.

Bailey is Marks' latest dart throw. He joins 23-year-old Ziaire Williams, his former high school teammate, and Killian Hayes as young reclamation projects joining the rebuilding Nets.

Hayes also signed an Exhibit 10 deal and could compete with Bailey for Brooklyn's final roster spot. However, Bailey will be eligible to sign a two-way contract with the Nets, unlike Hayes, who is entering his fifth NBA season.

The Bailey signing continues a youth movement following the Nets' stunning trade sending Mikal Bridges to the crosstown rival Knicks. He is the team's third-youngest player, alongside fellow 20-year-olds Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead, Brooklyn's first-round selections in the 2023 draft.

The Nets have 18 players under contract entering training camp. Eleven are 24 or younger.