Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the Eastern Conference playoffs in 2021 after choking away a 3-1 series lead to the Atlanta Hawks, things haven’t been the same for Ben Simmons. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets after refusing to report to the Sixers and he just hasn’t been able to get his career back on track. The Nets made headlines this weekend when they shipped out star point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks leaving Kevin Durant with only one other All-Star teammate, albeit a former one, in Simmons. As per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Durant isn’t too keen on continuing to play with Simmons.

“Yet whether or not Durant wants to remain in Brooklyn with Irving – the only other star on the roster – out of town is unclear. Ben Simmons has missed the last four games with left knee soreness but sources familiar with Durant’s thinking tell the Daily News the star forward has been less than enthralled with Simmons. . .” Winfield reports.

Ben Simmons was a three-time All-Star with the Sixers but he hasn’t been able to find his footing with the Nets. This season, he has been averaging a career-low 7.4 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 56.6 percent from the field. Not exactly terrible numbers but certainly not the numbers expected of an All-Star and a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Where the Nets go from here remains to be seen but one thing is clear, they need a lot more out of Simmons.