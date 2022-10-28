ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the reason behind Ben Simmons’ lack of aggression on the offensive end could stem from his fer of being fouled. Apparently, the Brooklyn Nets star doesn’t want to shoot free throws.

That wasn’t all that Windy said about Simmons. The renowned NBA insider also dropped a massive truth bomb about the Nets star’s appalling attitude toward being in foul trouble — an issue that Simmons has struggled with early in the season. According to Windhorst, Simmons allegedly feels relieved whenever he needs to exit the game (via NBA Today on YouTube):

“The other thing that has bothered scouts who have watched Ben Simmons play is his reaction to being in foul trouble,” Windhorst said. “… I’ve talked to scouts who have watched repeatedly as Ben Simmons gets into foul trouble and gets pulled out of the game, and they believe, I don’t know if it’s exactly how he feels, the scouts believe he almost looks like he’s relieved to be coming out of the game at times.”

That’s shocking. If there’s any truth to this then it’s hard to deny that Simmons is truly going through some psychological issues about playing basketball. The former Rookie of the Year’s mental health has been one of the factors that prevented him from taking the court last season, and while some folks were saying that the Nets star was pretty much faking it, this recent revelation may point to the fact that there really is a problem.

Ben Simmons is one of the best basketball players in the planet, and for him not to want to play the sport is an overly concerning issue.