The Knicks will need to get creative with Julius Randle out.

New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle, who recently suffered a right shoulder dislocation, will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Randle, who was in the midst of another All-Star campaign, suffered his shoulder injury against the Miami Heat last Saturday. After driving to the rim, Randle landed awkwardly on a layup attempt, stretching out his right arm to try and brace his fall. When he got up, the Knicks star was in a considerable amount of pain holding his right shoulder area and was forced to leave the game.

Julius Randle went back to the locker room with an apparent injury after a hard fall. Hope he’s okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/yJCOL6PkGK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 27, 2024

In a total of 46 games this season, Randle has averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor. Always known for his durability and never missing more than 18 games in a season with the Knicks, Randle will now be sidelined for at least the next seven games leading up to the All-Star break.

More responsibilities now fall on the shoulders of Jalen Brunson in the wake of this injury news. Brunson, who is expected to be named an All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday night, has emerged as one of the better offensive-minded guards in the entire league this season. He has recorded at least 29 points and seven assists in the two games the Knicks have played without Randle since his shoulder injury.

Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo have also seen their respective roles increase as a result of Randle's absence. Whereas Hart recently recorded back-to-back games with at least 10 rebounds, including his first triple-double of the season on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz, DiVincenzo has scored 28 points and 33 points in consecutive games. Newly acquired OG Anunoby has not played since Randle suffered his shoulder injury due to an elbow issue.

With the All-Star break in sight, the Knicks face a somewhat difficult stretch over their next seven matchups. They will face off against the Indiana Pacers twice during this stretch, including Thursday night's game in Madison Square Garden, as well as battle it out with the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic.

The Knicks will provide further details on Randle's road to recovery closer to the All-Star break.