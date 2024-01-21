The Lakers are rumored to be interested in the Nets guard.

The NBA trade deadline is coming closer and closer and that means NBA trade rumors are beginning to intensify. And where there are murmurs about trades, there's likely the name of the Los Angeles Lakers, who are rumored to be looking in the direction of Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to Matt Moore of the Action Network.

“The Lakers are known to have interest in Spencer Dinwiddie and is likely to generate a market before the deadline.”

Will the Lakers push for a Spencer Dinwiddie trade?

The Lakers are far from being in great shape at this point of the 2023-24 NBA regular season, as they have a sub-.500 record of 21-22. They also recently got to see what Dinwiddie can do on the court in person, as the Lakers lost to the Nets at home last Friday. Dinwiddie finished that contest with 19 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the field and 4-for-8 from behind the arc to go with four assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

His abilities to create plays and knock down shots are qualities that Los Angeles could use to strengthen the supporting cast behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James, so it would also be interesting to see just how much the Lakers will be willing to give up in order to acquire the former Colorado Buffaloes star. On the season, the Lakers are just 18th overall in the league with 114.5 points per game but look better in terms of adjusted defensive rating with 114.6 points surrendered per 100 possessions — 13th in the NBA. Moreover, Los Angeles is the worst team in terms of 3-point shooting production, as they are making only 10.7 threes per outing.

Dinwiddie is playing on a contract that will expire after the season. He was traded to the Nets by the Dallas Mavericks back in February of 2023 along with Dorian Finney-Smith and some picks in exchange for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris.

It was also mentioned in the same Moore piece that the Lakers want a guard who could contribute defensively. For what it's worth, Dinwiddie currently has the worst defensive rating (120) in a season of his career. He is also averaging just 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. That's not to mention that Dinwiddue is only a career 33.2 percent 3-point shooter.