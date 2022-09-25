New England Patriots: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Ravens

The Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season following a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While the loss puts New England in an early season hole, its biggest loss on Sunday came when quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury.

There was no immediate update provided on what Jones’ status will be moving forward. In the meantime, here are four takeaways from the Patriots’ loss on Sunday.

4 takeaways from Sunday’s Patriots-Ravens game

4. Mac Jones’ performance lifts offense, but also made costly mistakes

The Patriots offense scored just 24 points through the first two weeks of the season. It scored more than that on Sunday, in large part due to their quarterback.

Jones completed his first five passes of the game and was 10-of-13 in the first half for 146 yards. Not only did he make plays with his arm though, Jones also made a pair of impressive plays with his legs, too. He scrambled for five yards on the opening two drives before running into the end zone in the second quarter for his first career rushing touchdown, helping the Patriots score 13 points in the first half.

You can only hope to contain Mac Jones in the pocket for so long. pic.twitter.com/Pb4b0UyNW6 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 25, 2022

Jones continued to perform well into the second half, leading the Patriots to a touchdown that included a pair of deep passes along the left sideline to DeVante Parker.

Following two straight Ravens touchdowns that put them ahead by eight, Jones began to do too much. He threw an interception because he was locked in on Parker and didn’t notice Ravens linebacker Joshua Bynes, who made the pick.

Jones threw his second interception of the day on a 3rd-and-goal situation with the Patriots down 31-26, lobbing an inaccurate pass to Parker that ended up in the arms of Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey.

MAC JONES TURNS IT OVER IN THE REDZONE‼️ (via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/MOtOpbePP2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2022

Following Jones’ second interception, New England’s offense continued to shoot itself in the foot. Jones completed a tight pass to Nelson Agholor that appeared to put the Patriots well into Ravens territory down five with 5:35 remaining. But the receiver fumbled and the Ravens recovered. Jones threw his third interception of the day as the Patriots tried to rush down the field with his pass sailing over Kendrick Bourne’s head.

If Jones is still able to play for much of the season, Sunday’s game showed some nice highs that came without leading receiver Jakobi Meyers. It also showed a pair of lows but those are more fixable. New England’s offensive coaching staff seems to be insistent that Jones should throw 50/50 passes, which showed both how it can help a team and hurt a team on Sunday.

3. Kyle Dugger’s absence loomed large

Outside of the Patriots’ miscues, the biggest reasons the Ravens won were Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews.

Jackson was a scoring machine on Sunday, scoring five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) while passing for 218 yards and rushing for 107 yards. Andrews was a major beneficiary of Jackson’s passing day. He finished with eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Lamar does a masterful job of drawing both defenders to him on this Shovel Pass allowing Mark Andrews to walk in for the TOUCHDOWN.

pic.twitter.com/L96NDSPk5m — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 25, 2022

All the big highlight plays the Ravens made might have had different results had safety Kyle Dugger played. Andrews scored his first touchdown on a shovel pass at the goal line. His second touchdown came when he made a grab over safety Devin McCourty. New England could have used Dugger in coverage against the tight end on both plays, especially considering that he’s allowed just three touchdowns when targeted in his career and opposing quarterbacks had a 66.7 passer rating when targeting Dugger last season.

Mark Andrews made the TD catch off the defenders head 😲 (via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/iisI3Cnlq8 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 25, 2022

If the Patriots didn’t use Dugger as much in coverage against Andrews, they could’ve used him as a spy against Jackson. Dugger was the Patriots’ second-leading tackler a year ago and already has a pair of tackles for loss this season. Jackson punished New England with his legs on multiple plays, including a 38-yard rush that left the Patriots’ defense in the dust that later set up the Ravens for a touchdown.

2. Deatrich Wise Jr. leads strong Patriots pass rush

The Patriots’ defensive end might have had the best game of his six-year career on Sunday. He recorded three sacks and four tackles for loss, making the most of the Ravens’ emergency situation at left tackle.

Matthew Judon added another sack himself, giving the Patriots four on the day. New England might have actually finished with more if it wasn’t facing the best running quarterback in the league. Judon had Jackson within the grasp of his fingertips on one rush. On another rush, Josh Uche and Judon both barely missed getting Jackson, who was able to scramble out of the would-be sack got a first down on a third down play.

Jackson also had multiple throwaways due to the pressure he dealt with on Sunday. While they faced a depleted Ravens offensive line, the Patriots’ pass rush has brought solid results to begin the season, recording 10 sacks through the first three games.

Hello, DeVante Parker

The Patriots’ new receiver not only made an impact in Sunday’s game, but he made a big one.

Parker had five receptions for 156 yards in the losing effort after entering the game with just one reception through the first two games.

It appeared Jones made a conceited effort to get Parker the ball. On the Patriots’ opening play, Jones found Parker for a short pass over the middle, which the receiver turned into a 31-yard gain.

Parker’s remaining receptions came on deep passes. He caught a 40-yard deep pass along the right sideline to set the Patriots up for their first points of the day. He fought through a holding penalty to haul in a 36-yard deep grab along the left sideline and added another 25-yard deep catch to help the Patriots score a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half.

DeVante Parker's 25-yd reception from Mac Jones had a completion probability of 7.4%, the most improbable completion over the last two seasons. Parker's shoulders were 0.2 yards out of bounds when the pass arrived.#BALvsNE | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/onJSE0nggE — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 25, 2022

While the big passes to Parker brought the biggest highlights of the day for the Patriots, a pair of passes to Parker also brought a pair of lowlights. Jones threw his first two interceptions of the day when targeting him, though neither appeared to be the receiver’s fault as mentioned earlier.

Kendrick Bourne also got in the mix with Meyers out, catching four passes for 58 yards. He had two big receptions that helped the Patriots get a field goal right before halftime.