If you have been a fan of the Tekken franchise, then you are up for a great treat as we now have Tekken 8 Gameplay Updates shared across the internet. While we are still getting a lot more news coming in hot like the Tekken 8 roster being revealed every now and then.

Tekken 8 Gameplay Updates

IGN gets its First Hands-On Tekken 8 review and we are more than happy to see these characters back in action for the eighth and latest installation of the Tekken franchise. While we already have Jin Kazama, Devil Jin, Kazuya Mishima, Devil Kazuya, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, Jack-8, King, Lars Alexandersson, Ling Xiaoyu, Nina Williams, Leroy Smith, and Asuka Kazama confirmed for the roster, we are expecting more to be added to the Tekken 8 roster.

This gameplay video shares with us in an excruciatingly detailed manner the great quality of the game thanks to the Unreal Engine that made it all possible. You can literally see the sweat, veins, and other details that are all possible with today’s ever-evolving technology.

Tekken used to be just kicking your opponent’s butt from the get-go and depleting their HP as you go further into 60secs, 90secs, or perhaps without time but in this video, we also get the news that a new Heat System is being introduced in the Tekken 8 series. While some fans may already be familiar with the mechanic, old souls who haven’t been able to the game will find this new game features a little bit more useful than how it was before.

New Heat System

If you’re an older folk finding his or her way back into the Tekken series, they have introduced the new HEAT SYSTEM which is “a period of time that is overwhelmingly beneficial to the attacker”, this means your attacks would land harder against your opponents to give you a fighting chance to get back in the game. Some professional players are known to utilize the Heat System quite well and this is the developer’s way of rewarding aggressive players further and making a clutch comeback to win the game. Take note that Heat can only be activated once per round for 10 seconds and the Heat timer stops while an opponent is hit or is in a down state. You can activate Heat while slamming an attack as it gives a slight advantage on hit and on guard over the opponent simply by pressing R1.

There are certain things that you can do while you are in the Heat State such as:

Heat Smash Doing a Heat Smash consumes all Heat Energy to give huge damage and the Heat State ends when Heat Smash is used.



Heat Dash During Heat State, hit or guard your opponent with the Heat Engager. And R1 as a leading input or ⇨. If activated when a Heat Engager is hit, an opponent‘s reaction changes, and connecting to a combo gets possible. Also, if activated when a Heat Engager is guarded, you can get close to an opponent and make an advantageous situation.



With the help of the new Heat System, we are expecting more and more players to shift their playstyle to be more aggressive than before, literally shaking up the meta of the game as it gets released later this year. Will we see more players evade moves more or will they just take the hits and blows and go for the clutch with their Heat Energy activated in the game and just literally smash their way to victory? Well, whichever the case, we all know that this will be a pretty interesting take to see in the future. Which Tekken character do you see and think will make the most of this fine-tuned system? Whether you are a grappler that focuses on catching and releasing opponents, a spammer that just lets loose with a few moves that are a sure hit against their enemies, or a juggler that just keeps on hitting their opponents whether in the air or lying down on the ground, the game just continues to get better for its fans and players.

Of course, there are a lot more new features that will see and things that we will get to know about the game once they give out more releases in the future through more Tekken 8 news and roster updates. Make sure to check in from time to time to get the latest updates, news, and events about Tekken 8 like this new Heat System gameplay update and more here on ClutchPoints Gaming!