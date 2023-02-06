Tekken 8 has officially been announced during Sony’s September 15th State of Play and we can’t get enough of what is about to come down. In the Tekken 8 trailer, we can see Jin Kazama go up against his father, Kazuya Mishima on the side of what appears to be a volcano. The graphics were astounding and all the details were crisp, realistic, and on point. As we all know, there is a total of 36 playable personalities in Tekken 7 and we have yet to share the Tekken 8 roster when the announcements come flying out but so far, here is the list of Tekken 8 playable characters that we know of:

Tekken 8 Characters

During The Game Awards 2022, a new Tekken 8 trailer was shared which revealed some familiar personalities that are available as Tekken 8 playable characters. In case you missed the trailer, watch it below:

In this trailer, we can confirm the following characters to be part of the Tekken 8 roster:

Jin Kazama

Devil Jin

Kazuya Mishima

Devil Kazuya

Jun Kazama

Paul Phoenix

Marshall Law

Jack-8

King

Lars Alexandersson

Yes, you read that right, Jun Kazuya, Jin’s mother, makes her return to the series. We wonder how this will make the storyline more complex than it already is by having the whole family together in the series. This makes the storyline of the upcoming installment of the game more exciting and explosive than ever. While we have the confirmation of the 10 characters already, in an announcement made today, Nina Williams also joins the Tekken 8 roster.

The Silent Assassin makes her comeback and stays true to one of the mainstay characters in the series. Refreshed with a new look thanks to her new drip and with details never seen before, Nina Williams gets to have another go in the series.

While we are still waiting on more details of the game like when it would be officially available to purchase or play as well as the whole complete list of all the playable characters. Make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming for more on the latest news, updates, announcements, and events about Tekken!