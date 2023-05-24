Even before playing a single down with the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers has made a significant impression on his new teammates. And his mere presence has raised the energy level around the team and in their training facility at One Jets Drive.

The 39-year-old future Hall of Famer has done so by simply being Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s cool without trying to be cool,” cornerback DJ Reed said Tuesday, per newyorkjets.com.

Part of the swag Rodgers has, according to Reed, is that easy-going, confident “Cali-vibe” the Malibu native brought to New York. The other part is that the four-time NFL MVP instantly made the Jets a Super Bowl contender after he was acquired from the Green Bay Packers.

“It’s lit, man, there’s a great energy around the building,” Reed said. “When I came the first day, it wasn’t just the players I felt the energy from, it was the whole staff. Everybody was just happy, had a smile on their face. … One guy can do that.”

Reed then laughed and said, “When he came in the building and I [saw] him, I said, ‘Dang, that’s A.R. He’s really a Jet!’ It’s still kind of surreal.”

Aaron Rodgers’ people skills set him apart with Jets

What really caught Reed’s attention was that Rodgers asked the corner about recently becoming a father. It’s that attention to detail that helps Rodgers stand out.

“That’s part of the role of leadership, part of the role of being the old guy in the room, and I love that,” Rodgers said. “I love getting to know these guys and where they’re from and what makes them tick because that’s how you understand how to push those buttons and the right way to inspire guys.”

His attention to detail translates onto the field, where Rodgers has been a coach of sorts in offseason workouts and OTAs. His familiarity with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system has given him an important teaching voice. Veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah said he noticed how effective Rodgers can be delivering a message in a calm “monotone” way.

Uzomah added that he and Rodgers are bonding over Broadway plays as much as offensive plays in the huddle. It’s a subtle way to build trust and friendships among new teammates.

C.J. Uzomah has enjoyed chatting with Aaron Rodgers about Broadway shows "He's one of the boys, he's one of the homies" pic.twitter.com/abhfaBrBTa — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 23, 2023

Jets coach Robert Saleh has seen that Rodgers has excellent people skills.

“I think he’s one of the more thoughtful athletes I’ve been around in terms of how caring he is about people,” Saleh said. “I’m not just talking about how he interacts with coaches and teammates … he is a very thoughtful, kind person. That part is actually refreshing.”

Added Uzomah, “[He’s] smart as anything. He’s very intellectual. His football IQ and his … normal IQ are exactly the same. He’s a very smart person.”

Coming to Jets has rejuvenated Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is also a very passionate football player, one who came to New York for one reason: win the Super Bowl. And while that is a long way off, Rodgers is benefitting from a change in scenery. After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers said he’s “definitely rejuvenated” with the Jets.

Saleh said Rodgers is a “kid in an old man’s body.”

Rodgers joked that he wanted to know if that was a compliment or not.

Just another feel good day in the honeymoon for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

“It’s been like a dream month so far,” Rodgers said.

After so many dreams turned to nightmares the past 12 seasons when they failed to make the playoffs, the Jets are ready to not wake up from this amazing dream scenario.