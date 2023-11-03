New Funko Pops of The Mandalorian will be available soon. There are figures of Bo-Katan sitting on a throne and Grogu in a hovering pram.

Funko has released its latest Mandalorian Pop! collection on their website, featuring a deluxe figure of Bo-Katan Kryze on the Throne, Collider reported.

Other figures that will soon be available are Grogu in Hovering Pram, The Mandalorian With Darksaber, Mandalorian Judge, The Armorer, Paz Vizsla and Peli Motto With Grogu. The release also features the newest Pop! Ride of The Mandalorian in N-1 Starfighter with R5-D4.

Grogu, Bo-Katan and Mando With the Darksaber will also be available as Pop! Keychains.

The Pop with Bo-Katan sitting on the throne was seen in the first episode of season three. Grogu's tricked out hovering pram was an addition to the latest season as well.

Season three was all about the Mandalorians trying to take back their home world from Moff Gideon.

SPOILER ALERT: They take Mandalore back at the cost of Paz Vizsla's life and the destruction of the Darksaber.

But there are questions begging to be answered: What does the destruction of the Darksaber mean to the Mandalorians? How will Bo-Katan rule without it? Who is The Armorer?

There are a few silver linings: it does end with the rest of the Mandalorians firing up the Great Forge again and Din Djarin formally adopts Grogu as his son.

In the absence of answers, fans can comfort themselves until with the figures until details of the fourth season emerge.

Hopefully, these figures will tide fans over until the fourth season of The Mandalorian is announced. Season 4 has been pushed back due to the strikes.