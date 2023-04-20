Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

The Mandalorian just ended its third season in a manner that will leave Star Wars fans satisfied. After a whole season of unnecessary twists and turns, the season finale manages to leave the pair in a situation that will benefit them story-wise when the series returns in the future. But even with a potential return and a confirmed movie in the works, there’s still so much that needs explaining. We take a look at the biggest questions The Mandalorian season 3 finale left unanswered.

5 biggest questions The Mandalorian left unanswered after the season 3 finale

5. What happened to Grogu after his escape with Kelleran Beq?

Back in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4, Star Wars fans were teased with how Grogu escaped Order 66 and the subsequent attack on the Jedi Temple. It’s later revealed that Kelleran Beq, a Jedi Master portrayed by Ahmed Best, helped Grogu out of Coruscant during that event. The thing is, season 3 ended without any continuation of that short revelation.

Now, there are so many ways this loose plot point can lead to. With the recent news that this part of the timeline will culminate in a movie that ties The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett together, fans will expect Grogu’s past to be revealed in full as well. Keep in mind that there is a significant amount of time between the end of Revenge of the Sith and the five years after the Empire fell in Return of the Jedi. In any case, there should be a good and rich explanation as to what happened to Kelleran and Grogu during that time.

4. What will the Darksaber’s destruction mean for the Mandalorians?

Ever since it was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Darksaber has been a central figure in Mandalorian lore as the weapon bestows its wielder the absolute mantle of leadership. With the famed saber being used by the likes of Darth Maul, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Sabine Wren, it was such a massive surprise for fans to see Moff Gideon using it at the end of season 1. The question after the most recent season finale now is what will happen to the Mandalorians now that it’s destroyed.

The detail to look out for here is that the Darksaber isn’t completely out of the picture. The final scene from episode 8 shows Gideon crushing its hilt and sparks coming out of it. Even if that’s the case, there’s still a chance to repair it, especially since the Mandalorians have reclaimed the Great Forge by the episode’s end. However, the leadership system must be explained if the series chooses not to bring the Darksaber back in the future.

3. Who is the Armorer?

For three seasons now, The Mandalorian has given little to no clue about who the Armorer really is. All fans know is that the person underneath the horned mask is a woman, the armor she’s wearing dramatically differs from other Mandalorians, and she’s respected by all, both as a leader and as a fighter. But after three seasons on Disney Plus, there’s really nothing at all that can lead to the enigmatic figure’s identity.

It would be such a shame if the confirmed Mandalorian-related movie comes out, ending this part of the timeline in the process, and without confirming who the Armorer is. For everyone’s sake, the decision-makers behind Star Wars should have this planned out in the coming years.

2. Did Moff Gideon really die?

When episode 7 ended, Din Djarin and Bo-Katan’s recon party were left at the mercy of Moff Gideon’s Beskar-equipped forces. Even with the odds stacked against them, the Mandalorians managed to turn things around by wiping the Imperial remnant out as the lead ship of their fleet was deliberately crashed onto the enemy’s base. In the process, Gideon was caught in the explosion, seemingly killing him.

Even with Djarin getting rid of Gideon’s clones before their battle, there are still many ways for the Imperial Moff can come back in the future. For one, there could be a spare clone stored somewhere, or he somehow escaped the explosion at the last second during The Mandalorian ending just recently. In any case, fans would want to see a final confirmation in future seasons that Gideon is indeed gone or not.

1. How will Bo-Katan lead Mandalorians from different factions?

The absence of a functioning Darksaber means that Bo-Katan’s hold on Mandalorian leadership isn’t rock solid at all. If anything, it’s going to make her job a lot harder since typical Mandalorians don’t mesh well with the Children of the Watch. While there are still other factions to be revealed yet, leading these two groups during a time of building Mandalore back up again won’t be a walk in the park.

As seen in previous seasons, the friction between these two groups can get hot in an instant. It should be interesting to see how Bo-Katan will lead her people during a challenging time after The Mandalorian ending this season. This plot point can get good, especially if it leads to a unified Mandalore fighting against a bigger threat when the confirmed movie comes out in the future. Again, it’s going to be an exciting wait for Star Wars fans as things are looking better for The Mandalorian and other projects coming out soon.