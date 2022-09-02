New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts

The New Orleans Saints have put themselves in a position to make a massive playoff push. With star power and depth on both sides of the ball, they have a strong roster. With the NFC being wide open, the Saints could have a strong 2022 season.

The offense is headlined by quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Alvin Kamara, and wide receiver Michael Thomas. But when looking past these three players, the unit is still full of talent.

The Saints’ wide receiver room is arguably the team’s most loaded position. Outside of Michael Thomas, there are currently five other pass catchers on the 53-man roster.

Jarvis Landry, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty, Tre’Quan Smith, and 2022 first-rounder Chris Olave make up the position.

This puts the Saints at six wide receivers as they head into week one. This could soon change.

The Saints have already shown that they are willing to move on from players whom they can’t agree to new contracts. They moved on from one of the game’s best young safeties in C.J. Gardner-Johnson due to stalled contract talks. One of these Saints receivers could be next on the trade block.

New Orleans Saints’ best trade assets

Wide Receiver Marquez Callaway

With the Saints having so much depth at the wide receiver position, there is a chance that one of them could be moved. The most likely option is third-year pass catcher Marquez Callaway.

Marquez Callaway is just one year removed from being the Saints’ top pass catcher. But with the return of Thomas, and the addition of both Olave and Landry, Callaway could potentially fall out of the mix.

Since joining the Saints in 2020, Callaway has been a solid receiving option. During his rookie season, he received 21 receptions and 213 receiving yards in 11 games.

In 2021, he unlocked a new level to his game. With him being the primary receiving option, he recorded 46 receptions for 698 receiving yards and six total touchdowns while appearing in all 17 games.

But there is an argument to be made that Marquez Callaway’s success in 2021 could be attributed to the lack of pass-catchers in the Saints locker room. With the team heavily addressing that position during the off-season, there may be no room for Callaway.

The Saints will be getting back a two-time All-Pro in Michael Thomas. Throughout his five-year career, Thomas has already proven to be among the league’s best. He has appeared in 70 career games, recording 510 receptions, 5,950 receiving yards, and 32 total touchdowns.

In his last healthy season in 2019, Michael Thomas led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and yards per game. He finished the year with 149 receptions, 1,725 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

Now, heading into the 2022 season, the former offensive player of the year looks to soon be back to 100%.

Along with Thomas, another veteran will be playing a big role in this offense.

The Saints brought in Louisiana native Jarvis Landry during the off-season. While he had a down year in 2021, he has still been a reliable receiving option during his time in the NFL.

Throughout his eight-year career, Landry has recorded 688 receptions, 7,598 receiving yards, and 37 total touchdowns. Along with this, he has had less than 80 receptions in a season just twice in his career.

The Saints then completed their wide receiver room when they added Chris Olave with the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

During his time at Ohio State, Olave cemented himself as an elite receiving option. In his four collegiate seasons, Olave recorded 175 receptions, 2,702 receiving yards, and 35 touchdowns.

Chris Olave has the skill set that could potentially allow for him to be the Saints’ primary pass catcher at some point in the future. He can also get open at a high rate, leading him to be a reliable option at receiver.

Marquez Callaway is also headed towards restricted free agency at the end of the season. With the Saints already having depth at the position, moving on from Callaway before having to pay him could be the best decision. The team already has three receivers who will eat up a large number of touches.

With the season that Callaway had in 2021, his trade stock could be as high as it will get. Moving him now would capitalize on what the Saints could get in return for him.

Keeping him is also clearly an option. He brings a depth that the team could use as both Thomas and Landry have had extensive injury histories. But a trade could also be the route that the Saints choose to go down.