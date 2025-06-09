The New Orleans Saints appear to become open toward adding one more offensive piece. Kellen Moore and company will soon host a former Josh Allen weapon.

Gabe Davis is heading out to the Bayou soon, with NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirming the visit on Sunday evening. Rapoport added what type of contract the former Buffalo Bills captain Davis could command.

“With plenty of money coming from Jax, Davis would command just a one-year deal from his new team,” Rapoport said on X (formerly Twitter).

Rapoport included the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted Davis on a visit. Davis previously visited the New York Giants on May 13. Meanwhile, the 49ers were another host for Davis the previous day.

The Saints now get a chance to potentially give the replacement for Derek Carr a needed veteran presence. New Orleans and Moore find themselves needed a new quarterback. Carr announced his retirement on May 10.

Can former Josh Allen weapon Gabe Davis be valuable for Saints?

Davis is still relatively youthful. He's currently 26 and won't turn 27 until 2026. He handed Allen a reliable No. 2 option when Buffalo attacked defenses with Stefon Diggs.

The big 6-foot-2, 225-pound target became a reliable red zone threat. He delivered seven touchdowns in three of his four seasons with the Bills. Davis also produced one six-touchdown campaign — which came in 2021 during his second NFL season.

Davis never surpassed the 48-reception mark throughout his time in Western New York. He eventually tested the free agent market ahead of the 2024 offseason.

The Jacksonville Jaguars handed him a three-year, $39 million deal in March 2024. Yet the Jaguars chose to release him one year into his deal back on May 7. Davis came off a disappointing 20-catch, 239-yard season that became marred with a knee injury.

Davis will now search for his third NFL franchise in a career that started in 2019. He'll likely make a decision before teams officially report to training camp in late July.