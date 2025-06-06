The New Orleans Saints have had a few disappointing seasons in a row. They have not made the playoffs since the 2020 season with Drew Brees under center. The team has not made a Super Bowl since Brees led them to the Lombardi Trophy in 2009. With their unsuccessful season last year that saw them fire their head coach, New Orleans is looking ahead to this upcoming campaign under new leadership.

The Saints hired Kellen Moore — a former offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles — to lead their team. Moore was is a very talented play caller, and New Orleans is hoping he can lead the team to be one of the top offenses once again.

The Kellen Moore era started with the 2025 NFL draft. The new head coach took offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with his first ever pick as a head coach. In addition to Banks, New Orleans drafted quarterback Tyler Shough in round two, defensive tackle Vernon Broughton and safety Jones Sanker in round three, linebacker Danny Stutsman and cornerback Quincy Riley in the fourth round, running back Devin Neal in the sixth, and two other players in the seventh.

Despite the thoughts of Mel Kiper, the Saints had a pretty good draft. There are plenty of players that can make an impact for New Orleans right away within their rookie class.

Which rookie has been turning heads at OTAs so far?

Tyler Shough making an impact at OTAs

The Saints were hit by huge surprise this offseason when Derek Carr announced his retirement. His shoulder injury seemed to be too much for him to come back from and not be in pain. With that, Kellen Moore has had to flip to finding a new quarterback for his first season as head coach.

The good news for New Orleans is their rookie quarterback is looking great in OTAs. Tyler Shough has been throwing the ball well, and opening the eyes of the coaching staff. With Carr retired, the three quarterbacks on the roster are Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener. All Shough has to do is beat out Rattler and Haener.

In college, Shough played for three different teams over seven total years. He is one of the oldest rookies in the draft class, but that also gives him a lot of experience. Playing in those bright-light, power five (now four) college atmospheres can prepare a quarterback for life in the NFL.

Over his college career, the 6-foot-5 signal caller threw for 7,820 yards, 59 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. In his final season with Louisville, Shough threw for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. His last season of college football was clearly his best, and the Saints are hoping he can carry that into the NFL.

He is very much a pocket passer as he rushed for just 19 yards at Louisville in 2024. Moore might want him to be a little bit more mobile, but the arm talent should not go unnoticed.

“Shough looks very comfortable with vertical routes & out-breaking patterns,” per Sean Fazende of Fox Sports New Orleans.

There are other routes in which Shough is struggling a little bit, but that is as expected with a rookie quarterback. All that matters with Shough right now is the fact that he can sling the ball as well as anybody.

With the Saint taking him in the second round, it is the first time they have drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds since they picked Archie Manning in 1971, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell. This shows the how highly New Orleans thinks of Shough.

It is hard to say if he will win the starting job, but he is going to get the chance to compete for it as the summer practices continue.