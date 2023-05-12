A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Pokemon Anime fans, rejoice! Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is coming to Netflix with new pokemon anime episodes featuring the third batch of episode of the show. The Pokemon Company International has announced that the third batch of episodes of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, the globally popular Pokemon animated series and will premiere June 23, 2023 exclusively on Netflix in the US.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is Coming

Witness Ash Ketchum and Pikachu achieve the goal of being crowned as Champion of the Pokemon World Coronation Series after 25 seasons of countless battles and challenging quests. To celebrate this momentous premier, The Pokemon Company International released a new trailer that can be viewed on the official Pokemon Youtube Channel.

Ahead of the new Pokemon animated series, “Pokemon Horizons The Series”, Trainers are invited to send off Ash and Pikachu in the final chapter of their adventures, which conclude with a collection of special episodes to commemorate their 25-season journey. Availability of these future episodes will be announced at a later date.

The story of the third batch of episode of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys will revolve around the story of having higher stakes than ever as Ash, Goh, and Chloe as they advance towards their goals. As the Pokemon World Coronation Series tournament heats up, intensive training is in store for Ash, Pikachu, and their Pokemon friends. Meanwhile, Goh embarks on a series of challenging trial missions to become a member of Project Mew. And as Chloe and Eevee learn about the different evolutionary paths that Eevee can take, will they be able to come to a decision about its future? Get ready for nonstop action, familiar faces from journeys past and more Pokemon discoveries to be made!

To add, the first batch of episodes from Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is now available for rent or purchase on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon in the US. Additional episodes from the final season will be available on digital storefronts in the future.

To learn more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon like this Pokemon Ultimate Journeys anime announcement on Netflix, make sure to check in from time to time in ClutchPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!