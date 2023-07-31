Nobody likes doing much in August. It's hot, all your friends are on vacation, it's hot (see, I don't even like listing more than two things in August). If you're also feeling tired and lazy this month, even too lazy to do your online shopping on a separate app from your streaming, you might want to look no further than Amazon Prime for new streaming options in television and film for the month of August 2023. Just make sure to get up and at least stretch your legs once in a while. Like when the doorbell rings with your Amazon order. Now get streaming!
New to Prime in August 2023
August 1
3 Idiotas
A Shot in the Dark
Amadeus
American Gigolo
Behind the Sun
Braddock: Missing in Action III
Cahill: U.S. Marshall
Cantinflas
Charlie St. Cloud
Chato’s Land
City of Men
City Slickers
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Dirty Harry
Filth
Frost/Nixon
Galaxy Quest – With a follow-up reboot in the works, no better time to hop on board this silly space comedy!
Gonzo
Hazlo Como Hombre
Hollywood: The Great Stars
I Wish
I’m Still Here
Killers
Me, Myself and Irene
Missing In Action
Missing In Action II: The Beginning
Monster’s Ball
One for the Money
Paranormal Activity 2
Pinero
Posse
Punisher: War Zone
Red 2
Red Dawn
Rio
Rio 2
Road to El Dorado
Rumor Has It
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Stealth
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Swordfish
The Addams Family
The Black Stallion
The Day of the Jackal
The Goonies
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Many Saints of Newark – The much‐anticipated feature film prequel to the award‐winning HBO series The Sopranos. Rival gangsters rise to challenge the powerful DiMeo crime family.
The Punisher
The Watch
Things To Do in Denver When You’re Dead
Traffic
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Valentina’s Wedding
Walking Tall: The Payback
What a Girl Wants
When Harry Met Sally
Ya veremos
Yes Man
August 4
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – A new Prime original series. After losing her parents to a mysterious fire, nine-year-old Alice Hart is raised by her grandmother June on a flower farm where she learns there are secrets within secrets. But years on, an unearthed betrayal sees Alice forced to face her past.
August 8
Bones and All
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey
August 11
2 Guns
Red, White & Royal Blue – Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected. Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).
August 15
Cocaine Bear – The instant cult classic that will surely become a gateway drug movie to other tales of animals on narcotics. Marijuana Moose. Heroin Heron. ‘Shrooms Shark. The possibilities are endless.
Of an Age
August 18
Unseen
Harlan Coben’s Shelter – The highly-anticipated book adaptation of the new pulse-pounding thriller series, Harlan Coben’s Shelter from New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben. The eight-episode series will drop new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on September 22.
Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community. With the help of his friends—the inventive Spoon and the secretive Ema—Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends … and perhaps even his own complex family history.
The series stars Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur “Spoon” Spindell, Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady, Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell, Brian Altemus as Troy and more.
Showrunners/executive producers Harlan Coben and Allen MacDonald are joined by executive producers Edward Ornelas and Erik Barmack. Charlotte Coben serves as a producer and Patricia Cardoso as director and executive producer.
New Bandits
August 22
The Black Demon
August 25
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Red
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
August 29
Champions
Snowpiercer
Women Talking
August 31
Camino A Marte
Honor Society
Volverte a ver