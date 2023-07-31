Nobody likes doing much in August. It's hot, all your friends are on vacation, it's hot (see, I don't even like listing more than two things in August). If you're also feeling tired and lazy this month, even too lazy to do your online shopping on a separate app from your streaming, you might want to look no further than Amazon Prime for new streaming options in television and film for the month of August 2023. Just make sure to get up and at least stretch your legs once in a while. Like when the doorbell rings with your Amazon order. Now get streaming!

New to Prime in August 2023

August 1

3 Idiotas

A Shot in the Dark

Amadeus

American Gigolo

Behind the Sun

Braddock: Missing in Action III

Cahill: U.S. Marshall

Cantinflas

Charlie St. Cloud

Chato’s Land

City of Men

City Slickers

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid

Dirty Harry

Filth

Frost/Nixon

Galaxy Quest – With a follow-up reboot in the works, no better time to hop on board this silly space comedy!

Gonzo

Hazlo Como Hombre

Hollywood: The Great Stars

I Wish

I’m Still Here

Killers

Me, Myself and Irene

Missing In Action

Missing In Action II: The Beginning

Monster’s Ball

One for the Money

Paranormal Activity 2

Pinero

Posse

Punisher: War Zone

Red 2

Red Dawn

Rio

Rio 2

Road to El Dorado

Rumor Has It

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Stealth

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Swordfish

The Addams Family

The Black Stallion

The Day of the Jackal

The Goonies

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Many Saints of Newark – The much‐anticipated feature film prequel to the award‐winning HBO series The Sopranos. Rival gangsters rise to challenge the powerful DiMeo crime family.

The Punisher

The Watch

Things To Do in Denver When You’re Dead

Traffic

Un Padre No Tan Padre

Valentina’s Wedding

Walking Tall: The Payback

What a Girl Wants

When Harry Met Sally

Ya veremos

Yes Man

August 4

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – A new Prime original series. After losing her parents to a mysterious fire, nine-year-old Alice Hart is raised by her grandmother June on a flower farm where she learns there are secrets within secrets. But years on, an unearthed betrayal sees Alice forced to face her past.

August 8

Bones and All

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey

August 11

2 Guns

Red, White & Royal Blue – Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected. Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).

August 15

Cocaine Bear – The instant cult classic that will surely become a gateway drug movie to other tales of animals on narcotics. Marijuana Moose. Heroin Heron. ‘Shrooms Shark. The possibilities are endless.

Of an Age

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

August 18

Unseen

Harlan Coben’s Shelter – The highly-anticipated book adaptation of the new pulse-pounding thriller series, Harlan Coben’s Shelter from New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben. The eight-episode series will drop new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on September 22.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community. With the help of his friends—the inventive Spoon and the secretive Ema—Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends … and perhaps even his own complex family history.

The series stars Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur “Spoon” Spindell, Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady, Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell, Brian Altemus as Troy and more.

Showrunners/executive producers Harlan Coben and Allen MacDonald are joined by executive producers Edward Ornelas and Erik Barmack. Charlotte Coben serves as a producer and Patricia Cardoso as director and executive producer.

New Bandits

August 22

The Black Demon

August 25

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Red

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity

August 29

Champions

Snowpiercer

Women Talking

August 31

Camino A Marte

Honor Society

Volverte a ver