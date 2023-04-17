Bobbing in the sea of the coast of Sicily was two tons of plastic-wrapped cocaine estimated to be worth about $450 million dollars in street sales, per AP News. Once the internet discovered the news, they dubbed the story the Cocaine Bear’s sequel: Cocaine Shark.

Italian police shared in a statement that the cocaine was tied together and plastic wrapped just so it wouldn’t get wet while ensuring it would stay afloat. Investigators believe the plan was after one vessel dropped off the cocaine, another would pick it up. Further in the statement, “The identification and subsequent seizure of this quantity of drugs, one of the largest ever carried out in the national territory, likely prevented the drug from being recovered by criminals for subsequent illegal sale in the national territory, which would have yielded very high earnings.”

Cocaine Bear is the action movie loosely based on the story of an American black bear that consumed large quantities of cocaine. The movie follows the wild and unpredictable journey of the bear as its body is consumed with the powerful drug. The film delves into the world of drug trafficking and the consequences of human greed and drug use on wildlife. Prior to the films’ release, Cocaine Bear exploded on social media, making it a highly anticipated camp film. It isn’t a surprise social media was ready for more.

Looking at Twitter’s trending page, people who weren’t yet in on the joke saw Cocaine Shark.

After investigation, people quickly realized the hilarious truth.

