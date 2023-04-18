Hot on the heels of Paramount+’s announcement about an expansion of the Star Trek universe, there is also now a reboot in the works of one of the defining spoofs of that genre. Galaxy Quest, the 1999 cult Dreamworks comedy that’s a sendup of all things space and sci-fi, is getting reboot as a TV series for Paramount+, according to Deadline.

The show, which will be executive produced by the film’s producer Mark Johnson via his Gran Via Productions, is in the early stages of the development process, with no plot details or writer currently announced as being attached to the project.

Rebooting Galaxy Quest for TV has been in the works for some time at Paramount TV Studios, with the prospect first announced in 2015. In that iteration, the original cast was attached, as the series was going to pick up where the film left off. However, after one of the movie’s main stars, Alan Rickman, passed away in 2016, those plans changed.

Many other pitches for the project have evolved over the years, including takes by Paul Scheer, Simon Pegg and Succession co-executive producer Georgia Pritchett.

The Galaxy Quest film most closely parodies the original TV series version of Star Trek. The film starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Tony Shalhoub, in addition to Rickman, and centered on a group of actors from a Star Trek-like show who are mistakenly identified by aliens from another planet as actual space commanders. The film developed a cult following among Trekkies and other fans of sci-fi, who are no doubt cheering the news about the reboot.