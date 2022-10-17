New Tales from the Borderlands Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

When you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up! Turn your bad day upside down in New Tales from the Borderlands. Read on to find out more about New Tales from the Borderlands, its release date, gameplay, and story.

New Tales from the Borderlands release date: October 21, 2022

New Tales from the Borderlands will release on October 21, 2022. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games store.

New Tales from the Borderlands gameplay

New Tales from the Borderlands is a graphic adventure game. It is a spiritual successor to the 2021 game Tales from the Borderlands. In it, players take control of one of three different protagonists – namely Anu, Octavio, and Fran – as they explore the world of Promethea. Along the way, players will also have to complete quick-time events, make different dialogue choices, and ultimately make decisions that will change the story. Each character also comes with a unique item that can help them through intense situations throughout the game. For example, Anu has a pair of hi-tech glasses that can help her scan her surroundings. Octavio, on the other hand, wields an ECHOdex which can hack other devices and browse social media. Finally, Fran has a hoverchair that is equipped with several weapons.

The game also features a fighting minigame called “Vaultlanders.” Throughout the story, players may come across these Vaultlanders, which are collectible figurines with varying rarities and stats. Players will be able to pit their Vaultlanders against other in-game characters through one-on-one combat, where the goal is to be the last one standing. Some Vaultlanders fights are necessary in order to progress the story. Other fights act as a way for players to interact with NPCs as they explore the world.

New Tales from the Borderlands story

The game takes place a year after the events of Borderlands 3. The weapon manufacturer Tediore is taking over the war-torn planet Promethea. Amidst the chaos, biomolecular engineer Dr. Anuradha “Anu” Dhar, her brother Octavio Wallace-Dhar, and frozen yogurt store owner Fran Miscowicz cross paths on the worst day of their lives. Together, the three of them must work to deal with Tediore, various criminals, and monsters in a bid to get to a vault located in space. This vault is stacked with treasures, which can change their lives forever.

The game’s narrative branches out depending on the player’s actions. This is because each of the protagonists has their own individual goals in mind. Anu dreams of breaking Tediore’s grip on the galaxy, Octavio wants to get rich quickly, and Fran wants to get revenge on the people who destroyed her business. Thus, as you make decisions throughout the game, you influence what happens next. In other words, what you do in the game will shape the events and endings you can get.

