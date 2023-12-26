Apple TV+ will have a slightly slower January 2024 compared to December, but there is still loads of goodies coming.

Austin Butler leads a new series with Callum Turner and Barry Keoghan, Masters of the Air, next month on Apple TV+. There is a lot more coming to the streamings service as well in the new year.

Granted, it is not a huge month for Apple TV+. They are hot off of a December that included several high-profile shows and documentaries including Slow Horses and John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial. The Mark Wahlberg-led The Family Plan also debuted at the tail-end of the month.

January will be a slow month for Apple TV+. That doesn't mean that there aren't things to tune into, though.

What's coming to Apple TV+ in January 2024

January 5

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Episode 9)

For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 9) — For All Mankind is one of Apple TV+'s longest-running shows. The show is an alternative history where the Space Race did not occur. Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, and Shantel VanSanten star in the series.

January 10

Criminal Record (Season 1, Episode 1-2) — Paul Rutman directed this new thriller starring Oscar-winning actor Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. The film follows two detectives who are brought together via anonymous phone calls. They reopen an old murder case.

January 12

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Episode 10) — The first season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will conclude on January 12. An extension of the MonsterVerse that began with Gareth Edwards' Godzilla film in 2014, Monarch follows several eras as they encounter various Titans.

For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 10)

January 17

Criminal Record (Season 1, Episode 3)

January 24

Criminal Record (Season 1, Episode 4)

January 26