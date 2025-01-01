After almost two years, Severance will return with Season 2 on Apple TV+ in January 2025 (sign up for a free trial!). The second season of the hit show headlines the new titles coming to Apple TV+ this month.

Severance Season 2's long-awaited debut

Severance Season 2 continues the story after the bombshell first season. The first episode will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, January 17, 2025.

The series follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), an employee of Lumon Industries. He agrees to take part in their severance program. It results in his non-work memories and work memories being separated.

Apple TV+ had a hit on their hands with the series. Severance earned 14 Emmy nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The nominations included one for Outstanding Drama Series.

Severance premiered on Apple TV+ on February 18, 2022. The first two episodes were available to stream on February 18. One episode would drop on the streaming service over the next seven weeks through April 8.

The new series Prime Target

A new series, Prime Target, will premiere on Apple TV+ in January 2025. It was created by Steve Thompson and will debut its first two episodes on January January 22.

Prime Target follows a post-graduate mathematics student who discovers that their work is in danger of being destroyed. He is trying to find a pattern in prime numbers that would grant access to every computer.

Leo Woodall stars in the series. Quintessa Swindell, Stephen Rea, Martha Plimpton, and David Morrissey also star in Prime Target.

Among the executive producers is Ridley Scott. He is best known for his sci-fi work. Scott's work includes Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator.

Everything coming to Apple TV+ in January 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Apple TV+ in January 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, January 3

Silo (Season 2, Episode 8)

Friday, January 10

Silo (Season 2, Episode 9)

Friday, January 17

Severance (Season 2 premiere)

Silo (Season 2, Episode 10)

Wednesday, January 22

Prime Target (Series premiere)

Friday, January 24

Eva the Owlet (Season 2 premiere)

Severance (Season 2, Episode 2)

Wednesday, January 29

Mythic Quest (Season 4 premiere)

Prime Target (Episode 3)

Friday, January 31

Severance (Season 2, Episode 3)

