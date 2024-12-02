A new month means a new set of titles coming to Apple TV+ in December 2024 (sign up for a free trial!).

The big headliner is Fly Me to the Moon, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. The movie was previously released in theaters.

Additionally, a new iteration of the Wonder Pets is coming to the streaming service. A new 10-part documentary series, The Secret Lives of Animals, will also premiere on December 18. Hugh Bonneville narrates the series.

What is Fly Me to the Moon?

Fly Me to the Moon is a new rom-com starring Johansson and Tatum. It follows the romance between Kelly Jones (Johansson), a marketing specialist, and Cole Davis (Tatum), a NASA launch director.

With the Apollo 11 mission looming in the background, they are tasked with staging a fake moon landing in the event the mission fails.

The movie held its world premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York, on July 8, 2024. It was subsequently released in theaters on July 12.

Unfortunately, it was not a hit. Fly Me to the Moon made $42 million during its theatrical run. It opened to a $9.4 million domestic opening weekend.

Greg Berlanti directed Fly Me to the Moon. Rose Gilroy wrote the script based on a story from Keenan Flynn and Bill Kirstein. Johansson produced alongside Flynn, Sarah Schechter, and Jonathan Lia.

A WonderPets revival

Also premiering in December 2024 on Apple TV+ is a WonderPets revival, In the City. The original series ran for three seasons from March 2006 to October 2016.

Originally, the series ran on Nickelodeon. It resided on the channel from 2006-11. The series moved to Nick Jr. Channel in 2009 and remained on there from 2009-2018.

According to Apple TV+, In the City introduces three new heroes: Izzy the Guinea Pig, Tate the Snake, and Zuri the Bunny. They live in a New York City classroom and go on globe-trotting adventures.

Everything coming to Apple TV+ in December 2024

Below is the full slate of titles coming to Apple TV+ in December 2024. Note: They are separated by day.

December 4

Bad Sisters (Season 2, Episode 5)

December 6

Fly Me to the Moon

Silo (Season 2, Episode 4)

December 11

Bad Sisters (Season 2, Episode 6)

December 13

Silo (Season 2, Episode 5)

Wonder Pets: In the City

December 18

Bad Sisters (Season 2, Episode 7)

The Secret Lives of Animals (Season 1, episodes

December 20

Silo (Season 2, Episode 6)

December 25

Bad Sisters (Season 2, Episode 8)

December 27

Silo (Season 2, Episode 7)

To make sure you catch all of the new titles coming to Apple TV+ in December 2024, sign up for a free trial.