It’s been a long wait, but finally, we have an update on when Severance Season 2 will be streaming.

A clip released by Apple TV+ has all the details fans have been waiting for regarding its release. And it’ll be here before you know it.

New Severance Season 2 teaser and release date

The short video starts with Mark (Adam Scott) saying, “I give consent for the Lumon Corporation…” Quickly, it cuts to Helly (Britt Lower), saying, “…to sever my memories between my work life.” Then, it goes back to Mark, continuing, “…and my personal life.”

Helly adds to her statement, “I am aware that this alternation is comprehensive and irreversible.”

Scenes from inside Lumon are shown, with an ominous message that they “should have left.”

It concludes that the new season will be released on January 17, 2025.

Though it’s a short clip, it’s enough to get fans excited.

About Severance

“In Severance, Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives,” the logline states. “This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work…and of himself.”

Season two is about “Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

Along with Scott and Lower, it stars Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, and Sarah Bock.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Scott talked with guest host Kathryn Hahan. There, he discussed that he had no clue how big the series would become.

“No idea. In fact, when we were making it, all the language of it — like innies and outies — and all the rules of the world and stuff…we made it in a vacuum,” Scott said. “We made the whole thing before it ever came out. So it all seemed like people are going to think this is just so silly. And then when it came out, and people were saying innies and outies out in the real world. And we suddenly had to be super secretive about all of this stuff, it was crazy because it was, like, literally two months ago no one gave a s—t about any of this.”

He added, “There’s an 80% chance people are going to think this is stupid and it’ll just immediately be forgotten. Like, you have no idea. So, we’re just eternally grateful, of course, but also it was just strange when it all happened.”

The star couldn’t reveal much about Season 2, but he did bring photos that showed supposed glimpses of what’s ahead. One was a photo of a shoulder and (possibly) a lanyard. Also, he had a picture of his chin. A few more photos were revealed, basically making the statement that it’s under wraps and not much will be revealed.

We’ll all have to wait to find out when Severance Season 2 comes out in January on Apple TV+.