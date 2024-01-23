Disney+ has the latest MCU film and another season of one of their Star Wars series coming to the streaming service in February.

What's coming to Disney+ in February 2024

The first week of the month features new Pixar and the MCU's latest film hitting the streaming service.

February 2

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4, Episodes 1-2)

Pixar's “Self” — this is the end product of Pixar's latest SparkShorts program. It follows a wooden doll who wants to blend in, so she wishes upon a star. It was directed by Searit Huluf and produced by Eric Rosales.

February 3

Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2)

February 5

Arctic Acsent with Alex Honnold

February 7

The Marvels — the latest MCU film finally hits Disney+ in February. It teams the trio of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) after they discover their powers are entangled. They are also matched up against a new threat, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels

February 9

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3)

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4, Episodes 3-4)

February 13

The Space Race

February 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 6, 13 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

February 16

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4, Episodes 5-6)

February 20

Operation Arctic Cure

February 21

Pupstruction (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3, 3-episode premiere) — one of Dave Filoni's creations, The Bad Batch is a sequel and spin-off of The Clone Wars. It follows an elite squad of clone troopers. Dee Bradley Baker, voicing all of the Bad Batch members, stars in the show with Michelle Ang. This is the final season of the series.

February 28