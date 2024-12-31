Max is starting the new year with a bang, offering an eclectic mix of premieres, returning favorites, and classic films. Whether you’re into animated antics, intense dramas, or eye-opening documentaries, January’s lineup has something for everyone, per Collider. Here’s what to watch for on Max this January.

Highlights of January Releases

One of the most anticipated arrivals is The Pitt (Jan. 9), a gripping medical drama featuring Noah Wyle. Known for his iconic role on ER, Wyle steps back into the medical world as a trauma doctor navigating high-pressure shifts at a Pittsburgh hospital. The weekly series launches with a double-episode premiere, offering viewers a visceral look into the chaos and heroism of emergency medicine.

Fans of animation will be thrilled by the fifth season of Harley Quinn (Jan. 16). The beloved adult series returns with Harley and Poison Ivy facing off against villains like Lex and Lena Luthor and the cunning Brainiac. Expect the signature mix of humor, chaos, and heart that has cemented this show as a fan favorite.

On the documentary side, Sons of Ecstasy (Jan. 9) takes a deep dive into the 1990s Arizona ecstasy trade, unraveling tales of rivalry and ambition. Meanwhile, An Update on Our Family (Jan. 15) explores the controversial world of family vloggers, focusing on Myka and James Stauffer.

Max also expands its library with notable films from A24. Highlights include the horror-comedy The Front Room (Jan. 3), the thrilling A Different Man (Jan. 17), and Look Into My Eyes (Jan. 10), a captivating documentary on New York’s psychic industry. Additionally, Bill Maher returns with a new season of Real Time (Jan. 17) and a comedy special, Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (Jan. 10).

Full List of Releases

January 1

5 Things with Kate Bolduan (CNN)

A Star is Born (1937)

Act of Valor (2012)

All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events (5 Episodes)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

… (and many more classics)

January 2

Expedition Files, Season 1 (Discovery)

Isadora Moon, Season 1A (Max Original)

January 3

The Front Room (A24)

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 10

January 4

Belle Collective, Season 5 (OWN)

January 5

Craig of the Creek, Season 6B

Totally Spies, Season 7A

January 6

Worst Cooks in America: Heroes vs. Villains (Food Network)

January 7

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 111

January 8

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6 (HGTV)

January 9

The Pitt (Max Original)

Sons of Ecstasy (Max Original)

January 10

Look Into My Eyes (A24)

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Vinnie Jones: In the Country, Seasons 1-2

January 11

Road to NHL Winter Classic, Episode 204

January 12

Naked and Afraid Spain, Season 1

January 13

Barney's World, Season 1B

January 14

Baylen Out Loud, Season 1 (TLC)

January 15

An Update on Our Family (HBO Original)

Uncharted (2022)

January 16

Harley Quinn, Season 5

Becoming Hitchcock: The Legacy of Blackmail (2024)

January 17

A Different Man (A24)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 23

January 21

Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 1

January 22

Expedition X, Season 8

January 23

C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (HBO Original)

January 24

Harpoon Hunters, Season 1

January 25

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2B

January 27

Scars of Beauty (Max Original, Brazil)

January 28

Chopped, Season 60

January 29

The Flip Off, Season 1

January 30

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 1A (Max Original)

January 31

Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise (Food Network)

The Eastern Gate (Max Original, Poland)