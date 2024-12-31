Max is starting the new year with a bang, offering an eclectic mix of premieres, returning favorites, and classic films. Whether you’re into animated antics, intense dramas, or eye-opening documentaries, January’s lineup has something for everyone, per Collider. Here’s what to watch for on Max this January.
Highlights of January Releases
One of the most anticipated arrivals is The Pitt (Jan. 9), a gripping medical drama featuring Noah Wyle. Known for his iconic role on ER, Wyle steps back into the medical world as a trauma doctor navigating high-pressure shifts at a Pittsburgh hospital. The weekly series launches with a double-episode premiere, offering viewers a visceral look into the chaos and heroism of emergency medicine.
Fans of animation will be thrilled by the fifth season of Harley Quinn (Jan. 16). The beloved adult series returns with Harley and Poison Ivy facing off against villains like Lex and Lena Luthor and the cunning Brainiac. Expect the signature mix of humor, chaos, and heart that has cemented this show as a fan favorite.
On the documentary side, Sons of Ecstasy (Jan. 9) takes a deep dive into the 1990s Arizona ecstasy trade, unraveling tales of rivalry and ambition. Meanwhile, An Update on Our Family (Jan. 15) explores the controversial world of family vloggers, focusing on Myka and James Stauffer.
Max also expands its library with notable films from A24. Highlights include the horror-comedy The Front Room (Jan. 3), the thrilling A Different Man (Jan. 17), and Look Into My Eyes (Jan. 10), a captivating documentary on New York’s psychic industry. Additionally, Bill Maher returns with a new season of Real Time (Jan. 17) and a comedy special, Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (Jan. 10).
Full List of Releases
January 1
5 Things with Kate Bolduan (CNN)
A Star is Born (1937)
Act of Valor (2012)
All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events (5 Episodes)
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
… (and many more classics)
January 2
Expedition Files, Season 1 (Discovery)
Isadora Moon, Season 1A (Max Original)
January 3
The Front Room (A24)
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 10
January 4
Belle Collective, Season 5 (OWN)
January 5
Craig of the Creek, Season 6B
Totally Spies, Season 7A
January 6
Worst Cooks in America: Heroes vs. Villains (Food Network)
January 7
Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 111
January 8
Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6 (HGTV)
January 9
The Pitt (Max Original)
Sons of Ecstasy (Max Original)
January 10
Look Into My Eyes (A24)
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Vinnie Jones: In the Country, Seasons 1-2
January 11
Road to NHL Winter Classic, Episode 204
January 12
Naked and Afraid Spain, Season 1
January 13
Barney's World, Season 1B
January 14
Baylen Out Loud, Season 1 (TLC)
January 15
An Update on Our Family (HBO Original)
Uncharted (2022)
January 16
Harley Quinn, Season 5
Becoming Hitchcock: The Legacy of Blackmail (2024)
January 17
A Different Man (A24)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 23
January 21
Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 1
January 22
Expedition X, Season 8
January 23
C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (HBO Original)
January 24
Harpoon Hunters, Season 1
January 25
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2B
January 27
Scars of Beauty (Max Original, Brazil)
January 28
Chopped, Season 60
January 29
The Flip Off, Season 1
January 30
Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 1A (Max Original)
January 31
Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise (Food Network)
The Eastern Gate (Max Original, Poland)