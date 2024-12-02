The Christmas season is here, and Max has a new lineup of titles coming to it in December 2024.
Some of the highlights include the return of the sitcom Bookie, starring Sebastian Maniscalco. Additionally, Clint Eastwood's latest, Juror No.2, is also coming to Max in December.
Clint Eastwood's Juror No.2
The first highlight is Eastwood's Juror No.2, which received an unceremonious theatrical release. Max is now dubbing it a “Max Original” ahead of its streaming debut on December 20.
Juror No.2 is a courtroom drama that follows a man on the jury realizing he is responsible for the death. Nicholas Hoult leads the ensemble as Justin Kemp. Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, and Zoey Deutch also star in it.
Eastwood directed and produced the movie. Warner Bros gave Juror No.2 a limited theatrical release after its premiere at the AFI Fest on October 27, 2024. It has made $16.3 million overseas.
The full list of titles coming to Max in December 2024
Below is the full list of titles coming to Max in December 2024. Note: They are separated by day.
December 1
- Cedar Rapids
- Clash of the Titans
- Cop Out
- Death Race
- Glee: The 3D Concert Movie
- Hamlet 2
- How I Live Now
- Invisible Stripes
- It All Came True
- Jupiter Ascending
- Key Largo
- Kid Galahad
- King of the Underworld
- Lightning Strikes Twice
- Lord of the Rings
- Man from God's Country
- Marine Raiders
- Meet Me in St. Louis
- Megamind
- Mr. Popper's Penguins
- National Velvet
- Ninja Assassin
- Overland Telegraph
- Passage to Marseille
- Person to Person
- Pistol Harvest
- Results
- Riders of the Range
- Saddie Legion
- San Quentin
- So This is Paris
- Stagecoach Kid
- State's Attorney
- Strike Up the Band
- Take This Waltz
- Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode
- The Goonies
- The Hobbit
- The Maltese Falcon
- Oklahoma Kid
- The Return of Doctor X
- The Return of the King
- The Roaring Twenties
- The Secret Fury
- The Shop Around the Corner
- The Threat
- The Two Mrs. Carrols
- The Wagons Roll at Night
- The Woman on Pier 13
- They Drive by Night
- Tomorrow is Another Day
- White Bird in a Blizzard
- White God
- Words and Music
- You Can't Get Away with Murder
December 3
- 90 Day: The Last Resort (Between the Sheets) Season 2
- 90 Day: The Last Resort (Season 2)
- Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North
- Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman
- Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV
December 5
- Creature Commandos (Season 1)
- Roadworthy Rescues (Season 3)
December 6
- Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper (Season 2)
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Mini Beat Power Rockers (Season 4)
- Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain's Carol
- Teen Titans Go! (Season 8, episodes 30-34)
- The Official DC Podcast
- Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter in Blunderland (Season 2)
December 7
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Evolve and Flex (Episode 1)
December 8
- A Season to Remember
- Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show
- Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K
December 9
- 999 Murder Calling (Season 1)
December 10
- Nature of the Crime
December 12
- Bookie (Season 2 premiere)
- Fear Thy Neighbor (Seasons 10-11)
- Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World
- Was I A Sex Object?
December 13
- Batwheels (Season 2, episodes 22-37)
December 14
- Evolve and Flex (Episode 2)
December 16
- Trick U (Season 20)
- Two Guys Garage (Season 23)
- Very Scary People (Season 6)
- White House Christmas
December 17
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You?
December 18
- Fast Friends
- Rose Matafeo: On and On and On
- Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot
- The Head (Season 3)
December 20
- Juror No.2
- X-Rated Queen (Season 1)
December 21
- Evolve and Flex (Episode 3)
December 22
- Build for Off-Road (Season 1)
- 24-Karat Christmas
December 23
- Alien Files: Reopened (Season 1)
December 27
- Building Outside the Lines (Season 2)
- In with the Old (Season 7)
- The Flipping El Moussas (Season 2)
December 28
- Evolve and Flex (Episode 4)
- Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO
December 30
- Home Town, Season 9
- Teen TitansGo! (Season 8, Episodes 35-37)
- Yellowstone Wardens (Season 6)