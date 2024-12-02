The Christmas season is here, and Max has a new lineup of titles coming to it in December 2024.

Some of the highlights include the return of the sitcom Bookie, starring Sebastian Maniscalco. Additionally, Clint Eastwood's latest, Juror No.2, is also coming to Max in December.

Clint Eastwood's Juror No.2

The first highlight is Eastwood's Juror No.2, which received an unceremonious theatrical release. Max is now dubbing it a “Max Original” ahead of its streaming debut on December 20.

Juror No.2 is a courtroom drama that follows a man on the jury realizing he is responsible for the death. Nicholas Hoult leads the ensemble as Justin Kemp. Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, and Zoey Deutch also star in it.

Eastwood directed and produced the movie. Warner Bros gave Juror No.2 a limited theatrical release after its premiere at the AFI Fest on October 27, 2024. It has made $16.3 million overseas.

The full list of titles coming to Max in December 2024

Below is the full list of titles coming to Max in December 2024. Note: They are separated by day.

December 1

Cedar Rapids

Clash of the Titans

Cop Out

Death Race

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie

Hamlet 2

How I Live Now

Invisible Stripes

It All Came True

Jupiter Ascending

Key Largo

Kid Galahad

King of the Underworld

Lightning Strikes Twice

Lord of the Rings

Man from God's Country

Marine Raiders

Meet Me in St. Louis

Megamind

Mr. Popper's Penguins

National Velvet

Ninja Assassin

Overland Telegraph

Passage to Marseille

Person to Person

Pistol Harvest

Results

Riders of the Range

Saddie Legion

San Quentin

So This is Paris

Stagecoach Kid

State's Attorney

Strike Up the Band

Take This Waltz

Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode

The Goonies

The Hobbit

The Maltese Falcon

Oklahoma Kid

The Return of Doctor X

The Return of the King

The Roaring Twenties

The Secret Fury

The Shop Around the Corner

The Threat

The Two Mrs. Carrols

The Wagons Roll at Night

The Woman on Pier 13

They Drive by Night

Tomorrow is Another Day

White Bird in a Blizzard

White God

Words and Music

You Can't Get Away with Murder

December 3

90 Day: The Last Resort (Between the Sheets) Season 2

90 Day: The Last Resort (Season 2)

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North

Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman

Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV

December 5

Creature Commandos (Season 1)

Roadworthy Rescues (Season 3)

December 6

Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper (Season 2)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Mini Beat Power Rockers (Season 4)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain's Carol

Teen Titans Go! (Season 8, episodes 30-34)

The Official DC Podcast

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter in Blunderland (Season 2)

December 7

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Evolve and Flex (Episode 1)

December 8

A Season to Remember

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K

December 9

999 Murder Calling (Season 1)

December 10

Nature of the Crime

December 12

Bookie (Season 2 premiere)

Fear Thy Neighbor (Seasons 10-11)

Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World

Was I A Sex Object?

December 13

Batwheels (Season 2, episodes 22-37)

December 14

Evolve and Flex (Episode 2)

December 16

Trick U (Season 20)

Two Guys Garage (Season 23)

Very Scary People (Season 6)

White House Christmas

December 17

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You?

December 18

Fast Friends

Rose Matafeo: On and On and On

Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot

The Head (Season 3)

December 20

Juror No.2

X-Rated Queen (Season 1)

December 21

Evolve and Flex (Episode 3)

December 22

Build for Off-Road (Season 1)

24-Karat Christmas

December 23

Alien Files: Reopened (Season 1)

December 27

Building Outside the Lines (Season 2)

In with the Old (Season 7)

The Flipping El Moussas (Season 2)

December 28

Evolve and Flex (Episode 4)

Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO

December 30