Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Looking for something to watch? Here are all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this month of May 2023.

New to Netflix this Month (May 2023)

May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

May 2

Love Village

The Tailor

May 3

Jewish Matchmaking – Last month’s Indian Matchmaking ended up being a big hit, so Netflix is releasing yet another one of those shows from the same vein, this time matching US with Israel through Jewish matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom.



– Last month’s Indian Matchmaking ended up being a big hit, so Netflix is releasing yet another one of those shows from the same vein, this time matching US with Israel through Jewish matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom. Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7

May 4

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – A prequel spin-off series to the phenomenal Bridgerton, with Queen Charlotte, a historical figure and wife of George III of Great Britain and of Ireland, focusing on her rise to power and prominence.



– A prequel spin-off series to the phenomenal Bridgerton, with Queen Charlotte, a historical figure and wife of George III of Great Britain and of Ireland, focusing on her rise to power and prominence. Sanctuary

May 6

A Man Called Otto – Otto has given up on his life after losing his wife. His grief led him to a desire to end it all, turning into a grumpy old man in the process. Thankfully, a young family moves in nearby, and the quick-witted Marisol helps turn his life around with their one-of-a-kind friendship.



May 8

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers: Season 2

May 9

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

May 10

Dance Brothers

Missing: Dead or Alive?

Queen Cleopatra – A new docuseries about the ancient and final pharaoh of Egypt, a re-examination of history and her story.



May 11

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

St. Vincent

Ultraman: Season 3

May 12

Black Knight

Call Me Kate

The Mother

Mulligan – As one of the few survivors after Earth is destroyed, Mulligan has to help rebuild society from scratch. Can a few survivors rebuild what’s left of America? Watch this new adult animated series from the creators of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock.



– As one of the few survivors after Earth is destroyed, Mulligan has to help rebuild society from scratch. Can a few survivors rebuild what’s left of America? Watch this new adult animated series from the creators of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock. Queer Eye: Season 7 – The Fab Five are back and these saints are marching in… to New Orleans! Watch as they transform the lives of seven deserving heroes who are ready to show up for themselves and for each other. Grab the tissues because a little support goes a long beignet! This fabulous American reality TV series returns for its seventh season, for the franchise spanning over two decades now.



May 13

UglyDolls

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

May 17

Faithfully Yours

Fanfic

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

McGREGOR FOREVER

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2

Working: What We Do All Day

May 18 Kitti Katz

XO, Kitty – A spinoff series from the To All The Boys franchise, focusing on Lara Jean Covey’s little sister Kitty. Kitty reconnects with her long-distance boyfriend and finds that love and relationships are a bit more complicated when the shoe is on the other foot.



– A spinoff series from the To All The Boys franchise, focusing on Lara Jean Covey’s little sister Kitty. Kitty reconnects with her long-distance boyfriend and finds that love and relationships are a bit more complicated when the shoe is on the other foot. Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune – With Earth colonized by a superior Alien civilization, Akira’s only chance at a better future is to enlist an expendable Yakitori foot soldier.



May 19

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery

Muted

Selling Sunset: Season 6

Young, Famous & African: Season 2

May 22 The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3

May 23 All American: Season 5

MerPeople

Victim/Suspect

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

May 24 Hard Feelings

Mother’s Day

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

May 25 FUBAR – Arnold Schwarzenegger makes his TV debut as Luke, a CIA agent who must work together with his fellow CIA agent daughter. Along the way, they learn a lot about each other. Check out this new series for the returning former governor action star and enjoy a healthy dose of both comedy and action.



May 26 Barbecue Showdown: Season 2

Blood & Gold

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina

Turn of the Tide

May 30 I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3