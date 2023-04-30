Looking for something to watch? Here are all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this month of May 2023.
New to Netflix this Month (May 2023)
May 1
- Above Suspicion
- Airport
- Airport ’77
- Airport 1975
- American Gangster
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Black Hawk Down
- The Cable Guy
- Captain Phillips
- Chicken Run
- Cliffhanger
- Conan the Barbarian
- The Croods
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- Dawn of the Dead
- Flight
- For Colored Girls
- Girl, Interrupted
- The Glass Castle
- Home Again
- Hop
- Igor
- Kindergarten Cop
- Last Action Hero
- Legends of the Fall
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Léon: The Professional
- Marshall
- Paranormal Activity
- Peter Pan (2003)
- Pitch Perfect
- Rainbow High: Season 3
- Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
- The Smurfs: Season 1
- Starship Troopers
- Steel Magnolias
- The Tale of Despereaux
- This Is the End
- Traffic
- Vampires
- The Wedding Date
- The Young Victoria
May 2
- Love Village
- The Tailor
May 3
- Jewish Matchmaking – Last month’s Indian Matchmaking ended up being a big hit, so Netflix is releasing yet another one of those shows from the same vein, this time matching US with Israel through Jewish matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom.
- Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7
May 4
- Arctic Dogs
- Larva Family
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – A prequel spin-off series to the phenomenal Bridgerton, with Queen Charlotte, a historical figure and wife of George III of Great Britain and of Ireland, focusing on her rise to power and prominence.
- Sanctuary
May 6
- A Man Called Otto – Otto has given up on his life after losing his wife. His grief led him to a desire to end it all, turning into a grumpy old man in the process. Thankfully, a young family moves in nearby, and the quick-witted Marisol helps turn his life around with their one-of-a-kind friendship.
May 8
- Justice League: Seasons 1-2
- Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
- Spirit Rangers: Season 2
May 9
- Documentary Now!: Season 4
- Hannah Gadsby: Something Special
May 10
- Dance Brothers
- Missing: Dead or Alive?
- Queen Cleopatra – A new docuseries about the ancient and final pharaoh of Egypt, a re-examination of history and her story.
May 11
- Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
- St. Vincent
- Ultraman: Season 3
May 12
- Black Knight
- Call Me Kate
- The Mother
- Mulligan – As one of the few survivors after Earth is destroyed, Mulligan has to help rebuild society from scratch. Can a few survivors rebuild what’s left of America? Watch this new adult animated series from the creators of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock.
- Queer Eye: Season 7 – The Fab Five are back and these saints are marching in… to New Orleans! Watch as they transform the lives of seven deserving heroes who are ready to show up for themselves and for each other. Grab the tissues because a little support goes a long beignet! This fabulous American reality TV series returns for its seventh season, for the franchise spanning over two decades now.
May 13
- UglyDolls
May 16
- Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
May 17
- Faithfully Yours
- Fanfic
- La Reina del Sur: Season 3
- McGREGOR FOREVER
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
- Working: What We Do All Day
May 18
- Kitti Katz
- XO, Kitty – A spinoff series from the To All The Boys franchise, focusing on Lara Jean Covey’s little sister Kitty. Kitty reconnects with her long-distance boyfriend and finds that love and relationships are a bit more complicated when the shoe is on the other foot.
- Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune – With Earth colonized by a superior Alien civilization, Akira’s only chance at a better future is to enlist an expendable Yakitori foot soldier.
May 19
- Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom
- Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery
- Muted
- Selling Sunset: Season 6
- Young, Famous & African: Season 2
May 22
- The Batman: Seasons 1-5
- The Boss Baby
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 3
May 23
- All American: Season 5
- MerPeople
- Victim/Suspect
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
May 24
- Hard Feelings
- Mother’s Day
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love
May 25
- FUBAR – Arnold Schwarzenegger makes his TV debut as Luke, a CIA agent who must work together with his fellow CIA agent daughter. Along the way, they learn a lot about each other. Check out this new series for the returning former governor action star and enjoy a healthy dose of both comedy and action.
May 26
- Barbecue Showdown: Season 2
- Blood & Gold
- Dirty Grandpa
- Tin & Tina
- Turn of the Tide
May 30
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3
May 31
- Heartland Season 15
- Mixed by Erry
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love
And that’s the complete list of all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this month of May 2023! If you want, you can also check out our list for April 2023 as well.