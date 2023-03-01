February just came and went. Check out all of the great new shows coming to this streaming platform as we await the arrival of Spring. Here are all of the new shows, movies, films, and series that you could expect to arrive on Netflix this March.

New to Netflix this Month (March 2023)

March 1

Cheat

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2

Karate Sheep

Masameer County Season 2

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Sex/Life Season 2

This Is Where I Leave You

March 3

Love at First Kiss

Next in Fashion Season 2

Split the Root

March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – A new milestone for stand-up comedy and entertainment live streaming will be achieved in this new comedy special with Chris Rock, as, for the first time on Netflix, the comedian will be doing his latest stand-up live on the platform.

Divorce Attorney Shin

March 6

Ridley Jones Season 5

March 7

World War Z

March 8

Faraway

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

March 9

You Season 4 Part 2 – Netflix struck gold with You, and their decision to split Season 4 into two parts was a stroke of genius. With the success of the premiere of the first part of Season 4, momentum is on the side of You. In this second part, Joe will be exacting his revenge on Rhys, who has just freshly announced his candidacy for Mayor of London, after Rhys attempted to kill him through a fire.

March 10

The Glory Part 2 – A young woman, bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school, plans the best way to get revenge. After becoming a primary school teacher, she takes in the son of the man who tormented her the most to enact her vengeance.

Have a nice day!

Luther: The Fallen Sun – Instead of landing the role of the next James Bond, Idris Elba continues to embody Luther instead: a charming but gloomy British detective. Fans must have missed him in this role, which he last reprised back in 2019 when the TV series ended. In this film, John Luther sits behind bars while a serial killer runs loose in the streets of London. Learning of this, the brilliant but disgraced detective finds a way to break out of prison to confront this menace himself.

Outlast

Rana Naidu

10 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training: Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1

March 14

Ariyoshi Assists

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

March 15

The Law of the Jungle

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone Season 2 – To stand a fighting chance against General Kirigan and his seemingly indestructible new army, Alina Starkov and Mal Oretsev rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, a chance at a deadly heist sends the Crows once again on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

Still Time

March 17

Dance 100

In His Shadow

Maestro in Blue

The Magician’s Elephant – An animated rendition of Kate DiCamillo’s children’s book of the same name, The Magician’s Elephant sees an orphaned boy named Peter who is looking for his missing sister. A fortune teller tells him to find the magician with an elephant to find his sister, and so embarks Peter in a seemingly impossible quest.

Noise

Sky High: The Series

March 20

Carol

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 7

March 21

We Lost Our Human

March 22

Invisible City Season 2

The Kingdom Season 2

Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

Johnny

The Night Agent – A new spy thriller series based on Matthew Quirk’s novel follows the greenhorn FBI agent who spends the night monitoring a phone line in the basement of the White House, one that has not been seemingly used for a while. And when it started ringing, all hell breaks loose.

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Love Is Blind Season 4 – Love Is Blind returns for another season as another batch of bachelors and bachelorettes try to find love in a game show that is never ever based on looks.

March 28

InuYasha Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP

March 29

Emergency: NYC

Unseen

Wellmania

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Unstable – Father-and-son duo Rob and John Owen Lowe are cast for this eight-episode comedy series about a narcissistic biotech magnate and his upstart son tasked with trying to save the family business from failing.

March 31

Copycat Killer

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon

Murder Mystery 2 – Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reprise their roles in another comedy thriller where the two suddenly became a crime-solving duo. Originally meant to go on an anniversary trip to Paris, the two become embroiled in a mystery that turns their vacation into something more exciting.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 2

