New shows, films, series, and other content that are new to Netflix this month of February 2023.

New to Netflix this Month of February 2023

February 1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 – Follow the competition between the UK’s best professional pastry chefs as they aim to impress with their desserts and confections in the spin-off series of the sixth season of The Great British Baking Show.

Gunther's Millions – The question "What will you do if ever you suddenly won a million dollars" probably passed your mind already before, but what if the question was presented to a dog, instead? In Gunther's Millions, a trust fund leaves millions of dollars in a German Shepherd's bank account, and now it gets to live a luxurious life with its handler and their cult-like entourage.



– The question “What will you do if ever you suddenly won a million dollars” probably passed your mind already before, but what if the question was presented to a dog, instead? In Gunther’s Millions, a trust fund leaves millions of dollars in a German Shepherd’s bank account, and now it gets to live a luxurious life with its handler and their cult-like entourage. All Eyes on Him Season 1

Arctic

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1)

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

Flushed Away

I Will Be Your Bloom

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4 – Dr. Max Goodwin arrives to shake things up and save new lives in this medical drama through Season 3 and 4 of New Amsterdam.



– Dr. Max Goodwin arrives to shake things up and save new lives in this medical drama through Season 3 and 4 of New Amsterdam. The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

Warsha

February 2

Freeridge

Made My Day

February 3

Class Season 1

Infiesto – As if the Coronavirus wasn't enough, Infiesto puts two detectives on a dogged pursuit to the criminal masterminds behind an abduction that is more than meets the eye, with the pandemic as its backdrop.



– As if the Coronavirus wasn’t enough, Infiesto puts two detectives on a dogged pursuit to the criminal masterminds behind an abduction that is more than meets the eye, with the pandemic as its backdrop. Stromboli

The Plan

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2 – Shout out to Lemon of Bullet Train, here comes an all-new season of Thomas & Friends.



– Shout out to Lemon of Bullet Train, here comes an all-new season of Thomas & Friends. True Spirit

Viking Wolf

February 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

February 6

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2– Thorfinn ends up as a slave in a farmland, working his way towards retribution with hard work as his penance for all the murders he’s committed and deaths he’s caused.



February 8

Bill Russell: Legend – As a show of respect to the one legend, Bill Russell: Legend features an interview with the winningest NBA champion before his passing in 2022.



– As a show of respect to the one legend, Bill Russell: Legend features an interview with the winningest NBA champion before his passing in 2022. Chromosome 21 Season 1

The Exchange

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

The Substitute

February 9

Dear David Season 1

Dr. Jason Leong: Ride with Caution

House of Life

My Dad the Bounty Hunter Season 1

You: Season 4: Part 1 – The first part of Season 4 for You, this Psychological Thriller continues as Joe starts life anew in London. Part 2 arrives in March.



February 10

10 Days of a Good Man

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

Love to Hate You Season 1 – Between an attorney who despises losing his cases to men and an A-list actor who distrust women, this unlikely pairing finds themselves hopelessly falling in love as they are forced to date each other.



Your Place or Mine– Best friends for twenty years Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week to get a peek into each other's lives that could open the door to love.



February 13

Squared Love All Over Again

February 14

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

In Love All Over Again Season 1

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Perfect Match Season 1 – A competition where you put your relationship on the line just to prove that your bond and compatibility is the best among other couples, Perfect Match will definitely the make or break for many of the contestants’ relationships.



– A competition where you put your relationship on the line just to prove that your bond and compatibility is the best among other couples, Perfect Match will definitely the make or break for many of the contestants’ relationships. Re/Member

February 15

#NoFilter Season 1 – Bored with her studies, Marcely drops out of college to pursue a different path in life: becoming an online influencer.

– Bored with her studies, Marcely drops out of college to pursue a different path in life: becoming an online influencer. African Queens: Njinga

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting Season 1 – Eva arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Columbia in mysterious fashion, breaking everything from stereotypes, rules, and a few hearts.

– Eva arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Columbia in mysterious fashion, breaking everything from stereotypes, rules, and a few hearts. Full Swing Season 1 -Fighting against the best golfers on the green will be the topic of this immersive documentary that follows the pros in their relentless pursuit of the PGA TOUR.



-Fighting against the best golfers on the green will be the topic of this immersive documentary that follows the pros in their relentless pursuit of the PGA TOUR. Possessed

The Law According to Lidia Poët Season 1 – A lawyer who has been forbidden from practicing law, a woman prepares to fight the court’s decision, based on the true story of Lidia Poët, Italy’s first-ever female lawyer.



– A lawyer who has been forbidden from practicing law, a woman prepares to fight the court’s decision, based on the true story of Lidia Poët, Italy’s first-ever female lawyer. Red Rose Season 1– Season 1 of Red Rose arrives on Netflix, where a ragtag crew of teens struggle to survive a summer of terror after downloading an app that makes dangerous demands with deadly consequences.



February 16

2 Guns

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Aggretsuko Season 5

Dearest Season 1

Ouija

Saving My Stupid Youth Season 1

The Full-Time Wife Escapist Series

The Upshaws: Part 3– The lives of the Upshaws continue to overcome obstacles that test their patience and resilience as they go through mess after mess in this comedy series about a black working-class family.



February 17

A Girl and an Astronaut Season 1 – An astronaut returns after 30 years only to find that the world has changed – but manages to rekindle a lost love, all the while getting the attention of a corporation that thinks he is the key to immortality.



– An astronaut returns after 30 years only to find that the world has changed – but manages to rekindle a lost love, all the while getting the attention of a corporation that thinks he is the key to immortality. Community Squad Season 1

Ganglands: Season 2

Unlocked

February 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

February 20

Operation Finale

February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Strays

Triptych

February 23

An Inconvenient Love

Call Me Chihiro

Outer Banks: Season 3

That Girl Lay Lay Season 2

February 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 – Drivers, managers, and team owners continue to push the limits of Formula 1 driving and break records both on and off the track in another season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.



– Drivers, managers, and team owners continue to push the limits of Formula 1 driving and break records both on and off the track in another season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive. Oddballs: Season 2

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2 – Ash and Goh continue to look for more amazing adventures alongside their trusty Pokemon.



– Ash and Goh continue to look for more amazing adventures alongside their trusty Pokemon. The Real World: Season 12

We Have a Ghost

Who Were We Running From? Season 1– Harboring a painful past, a mother lives like a nameless fugitive with her daughter as they make hotels their home and see everyone else as a threat.

February 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

American Pickers: Season 15

Too Hot to Handle: Germany Season 1

