There are quite a lot of new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of October 20-22, 2023, and here is a complete list of all of those shows. We're almost done with this frightening month. How has it been for you so far?
What's New to Netflix this Weekend?
October 20
- Big Mouth: Season 7 – A new season for the long-running comedy animated series on Netflix.
- Creature – A new take at adapting Frankenstein finds its way on Netflix through the way of this Turkish drama.
- Disco Inferno – A young couple expecting a child inadvertently attracts a dark presence hungering for their unborn child as they burn up the dance floor in LA's disco scene.
- Doona! – A college student lives a normal life at the university, except his normal life is turned upside down when he finds out that he's living with a former K-pop idol.
- Elite: Season 7 – A new season comes to Netflix about this group of young students in an elite school.
- Flashback – A yoga teacher gets her house broken into and her life flashes in her eyes – now she has to deal with her past mistakes.
- Kandasamys: The Baby – The sequel to Kandasamys: The Wedding, now the couple has to deal with their in-laws on how they should handle their newborn.
- Old Dads – Cranky middle-aged dads deal with the changing of times as they try to become the best dads to their kids as home buddies.
- Surviving Paradise – A reality TV show about forming alliances and surviving as they try to survive the wilderness and move their life to a luxurious villa.
- Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris – Learn the ways of the robber from the horse's mouth himself as Vjeran Tomic explains how he pulled off the biggest heist in Paris back in 2010.
October 21 – Sadly, there are no new shows, films, series, or movies coming to Netflix this Saturday.
October 22 – Also none this coming Sunday! Thankfully, Friday totally carried this weekend.
And that's all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of October 20-22, 2023! For a complete list of all of the shows still coming this month of October 2023, we also have a list for that.