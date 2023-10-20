There are quite a lot of new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of October 20-22, 2023, and here is a complete list of all of those shows. We're almost done with this frightening month. How has it been for you so far?

What's New to Netflix this Weekend?

October 20

  • Big Mouth: Season 7 – A new season for the long-running comedy animated series on Netflix.
  • Creature – A new take at adapting Frankenstein finds its way on Netflix through the way of this Turkish drama.
  • Disco Inferno –  A young couple expecting a child inadvertently attracts a dark presence hungering for their unborn child as they burn up the dance floor in LA's disco scene.
  • Doona! – A college student lives a normal life at the university, except his normal life is turned upside down when he finds out that he's living with a former K-pop idol.
  • Elite: Season 7 – A new season comes to Netflix about this group of young students in an elite school.
  • Flashback – A yoga teacher gets her house broken into and her life flashes in her eyes – now she has to deal with her past mistakes.
  • Kandasamys: The Baby – The sequel to Kandasamys: The Wedding, now the couple has to deal with their in-laws on how they should handle their newborn.
  • Old Dads – Cranky middle-aged dads deal with the changing of times as they try to become the best dads to their kids as home buddies.
  • Surviving Paradise – A reality TV show about forming alliances and surviving as they try to survive the wilderness and move their life to a luxurious villa.
  • Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris – Learn the ways of the robber from the horse's mouth himself as Vjeran Tomic explains how he pulled off the biggest heist in Paris back in 2010.

October 21 – Sadly, there are no new shows, films, series, or movies coming to Netflix this Saturday.

October 22 – Also none this coming Sunday! Thankfully, Friday totally carried this weekend.

And that's all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of October 20-22, 2023! For a complete list of all of the shows still coming this month of October 2023, we also have a list for that.