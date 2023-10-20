There are quite a lot of new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of October 20-22, 2023, and here is a complete list of all of those shows. We're almost done with this frightening month. How has it been for you so far?

What's New to Netflix this Weekend?

October 20

Big Mouth: Season 7 – A new season for the long-running comedy animated series on Netflix.



Creature – A new take at adapting Frankenstein finds its way on Netflix through the way of this Turkish drama.

Disco Inferno – A young couple expecting a child inadvertently attracts a dark presence hungering for their unborn child as they burn up the dance floor in LA's disco scene.

Doona! – A college student lives a normal life at the university, except his normal life is turned upside down when he finds out that he's living with a former K-pop idol.



Elite: Season 7 – A new season comes to Netflix about this group of young students in an elite school.



Flashback – A yoga teacher gets her house broken into and her life flashes in her eyes – now she has to deal with her past mistakes.

Kandasamys: The Baby – The sequel to Kandasamys: The Wedding, now the couple has to deal with their in-laws on how they should handle their newborn.

Old Dads – Cranky middle-aged dads deal with the changing of times as they try to become the best dads to their kids as home buddies.



Surviving Paradise – A reality TV show about forming alliances and surviving as they try to survive the wilderness and move their life to a luxurious villa.

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris – Learn the ways of the robber from the horse's mouth himself as Vjeran Tomic explains how he pulled off the biggest heist in Paris back in 2010.

October 21 – Sadly, there are no new shows, films, series, or movies coming to Netflix this Saturday.

October 22 – Also none this coming Sunday! Thankfully, Friday totally carried this weekend.

And that's all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of October 20-22, 2023! For a complete list of all of the shows still coming this month of October 2023, we also have a list for that.