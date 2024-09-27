The final weekend of September brings an exciting mix of new additions to Netflix, offering a little something for everyone. As the month winds down, subscribers can look forward to four fresh releases hitting the platform, including the highly anticipated sports drama Rez Ball and a heartfelt documentary Will & Harper, Popculture reports. Whether you're in the mood for an inspiring sports tale, a gripping historical film, or an emotional road trip documentary, Netflix‘s weekend lineup has it covered.

Rez Ball and Will & Harper Lead the Weekend Lineup

One of the highlights this weekend is Rez Ball, a sports drama directed by Navajo filmmaker Sydney Freeland. Based on Michael Powell’s nonfiction book Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation, the film follows the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team in New Mexico. As the team deals with the sudden loss of their star player, they must come together to pursue a state championship. Featuring a predominantly Native American cast and co-written by Reservation Dogs director Sterlin Harjo, Rez Ball delivers an authentic portrayal of Native culture while offering a relatable underdog sports narrative. With glowing reviews and a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Rez Ball is a must-watch for sports fans and drama lovers alike.

Another notable release is the documentary Will & Harper. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, the film chronicles comedian Will Ferrell and his friend Harper Steele as they embark on a 17-day road trip across the U.S. Following Harper’s transition, this documentary captures the deep bond between the two friends as they reflect on their lives and careers. With Ferrell also serving as a producer, Will & Harper promises to be a moving and insightful look at friendship, identity, and life’s twists and turns.

What's Coming to Netflix This Weekend

For those looking for even more variety, Netflix also offers the historical drama Lisabi: The Uprising. This film tells the legendary story of a Yoruba folk hero’s rebellion against an oppressive empire, highlighting a pivotal moment in African history. Fans of international content can also tune into We Were Kings, a Mexican series centered on a group of friends torn apart by tragedy. The show dives into themes of loyalty, power, and rivalry, making it a gripping addition to Netflix's library.

Releases Ordered by Date