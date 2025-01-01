The new year will bring a new slate of titles to Paramount+ in January 2025 (sign up for a free trial!).
There will be several new library titles coming to the streaming service to start the new year. The big highlight is three installments of the Crow franchise. Additionally, the first five movies in the Paranormal Activity series will be streaming on Paramount+ in January 2025.
The full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2025
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2025. Note: “*” means the title is available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.
Wednesday, January 1
- 2 Days in The Valley
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- A Crime on the Bayou
- A Dog's Purpose*
- A.C.O.D.
- Adventureland
- Agent Game*
- Allied
- Almost Famous
- Amistad
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Arrival
- Barbarella
- Basic Instinct
- Becky*
- Best Defense
- Big Jake
- Black Noise
- Book Club
- Boomerang
- Bounce
- Breakdown
- Buddy Games
- Chinatown
- Chocolat
- Citizen Ruth
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cold Mountain
- Confessions Of a Dangerous Mind
- Cop Land
- Crawlspace
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Cursed
- Dark Asset
- Death Wish
- Dirty Pretty Things
- Domestic Disturbance
- Don't Look Now
- Down To You
- Downsizing
- Drillbit Taylor
- Drive Angry*
- Drop Zone
- Ella Enchanted
- Emma
- Face/Off
- Fatal Attraction
- Final Destination
- First Blood
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Focus
- Footloose
- Forces of Nature
- Foxfire
- Frida
- Good Boy
- Good Mourning*
- Halloween VIII: Resurrection
- Heaven Can Wait
- House of Sand and Fog
- Imagine That
- Innocence Proposal
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
- Judgment Night
- Just a Kiss
- K-19: The Widowmaker
- Kinky Boots
- Kiss The Girls
- Labor Day
- Labyrinth
- Lady in the Manor*
- Like a Boss
- Mr. Malcolm's List
- Murder Company*
- Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
- Nightwatch
- Paid in Full
- Panama*
- Paper Moon
- Paranormal Activity
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Paranormal Activity: The Masked Ones
- Patriot Games
- Pet Semetary II
- Poltergeist
- Rabbit-Proof Fence
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Red Eye
- Revolutionary Road
- Rosemary's Baby
- Run & Gun
- Santa Stole Our Dog!
- Scary Movie
- Scary Movie 2
- Seabiscuit
- Searching For Bobby Fischer
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Shutter Island
- Sidewalks Of New York
- Silence
- Slingshot
- Slingshot*
- Snake Eyes
- Some Kind of Wonderful
- Stardust
- Staying Alive
- Strictly Ballroom
- Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
- Tommy's Always Dying*
- The Addams Family
- The Aviator
- The Conversation
- The Crow
- The Crow: City of Angels
- The Crow: Wicked Prayer
- The Doors
- The First Wives Club
- The Gambler
- The Honeymooners
- The Hours
- The Hunter
- The Importance of Being Earnest
- The Intervention
- The Ladies Man
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
- The Longest Yard
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Mechanic
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: from the Files of Police Squad!
- The Night Clerk
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Peacemaker
- The Perfect Score
- The Pledge
- The Queens of Comedy
- The Romantics
- The Ruins
- The Running Man
- The Score
- The Soloist
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- The Switch
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Three Amigos
- The Truman Show
- The Two Jakes
- The United States of Leland
- The Untouchables
- The Virgin Suicides
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- The Words
- The Yards
- There Will Be Blood
- Things We Lost in the Fire
- Three Days of the Condor
- Trainspotting
- Trekkies 2
- Undisputed
- V for Vengeance
- Virtuosity
- Waking Up in Reno
- War*
- WifeLike
- Zeroville*
- Zodiac
Thursday, January 2
- Step Up Revolution*
Saturday, January 4
- 80 for Brady
Sunday, January 5
- The Golden Globe Awards**
Tuesday, January 7
- Black Box Diaries*
Wednesday, January 8
- Blippi's Big Dino Adventure
- Blippi's Out-of-this-World Space Adventure
- Blippi's Wonderful World Tour
- Raid the Cage (Season 2)**
- The Price is Right at Night**
Thursday, January 9
- Hollywood Squares**
Wednesday, January 15
- Danger Force (Season 3)
- Matlock Seasons 1-9)
Friday, January 17
- Henry Danger: The Movie
Tuesday, January 21
- Long Gone Houses
Wednesday, January 22
- Isle of MTV: Malta
Friday, January 24
- Star Trek: Section 31 (Series premiere)
Sunday, January 26
- Watson**
- Who's Your Caddy?*
Wednesday, January 29
- The Land
- The Tiny Chef Show (Season 2)
Friday, January 31
- A Murder in the Park*
- Good Kill*
- Manglehorn*
- NCIS: Sydney (Season 2)**
- The D Train*
- The Seven Five*
To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2025, sign up for a free trial.