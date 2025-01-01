The new year will bring a new slate of titles to Paramount+ in January 2025 (sign up for a free trial!).

There will be several new library titles coming to the streaming service to start the new year. The big highlight is three installments of the Crow franchise. Additionally, the first five movies in the Paranormal Activity series will be streaming on Paramount+ in January 2025.

The full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2025. Note: “*” means the title is available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

Wednesday, January 1

2 Days in The Valley

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Crime on the Bayou

A Dog's Purpose*

A.C.O.D.

Adventureland

Agent Game*

Allied

Almost Famous

Amistad

An Officer and a Gentleman

Arrival

Barbarella

Basic Instinct

Becky*

Best Defense

Big Jake

Black Noise

Book Club

Boomerang

Bounce

Breakdown

Buddy Games

Chinatown

Chocolat

Citizen Ruth

Clear and Present Danger

Cold Mountain

Confessions Of a Dangerous Mind

Cop Land

Crawlspace

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Cursed

Dark Asset

Death Wish

Dirty Pretty Things

Domestic Disturbance

Don't Look Now

Down To You

Downsizing

Drillbit Taylor

Drive Angry*

Drop Zone

Ella Enchanted

Emma

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Final Destination

First Blood

Florence Foster Jenkins

Focus

Footloose

Forces of Nature

Foxfire

Frida

Good Boy

Good Mourning*

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Heaven Can Wait

House of Sand and Fog

Imagine That

Innocence Proposal

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Judgment Night

Just a Kiss

K-19: The Widowmaker

Kinky Boots

Kiss The Girls

Labor Day

Labyrinth

Lady in the Manor*

Like a Boss

Mr. Malcolm's List

Murder Company*

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nightwatch

Paid in Full

Panama*

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Masked Ones

Patriot Games

Pet Semetary II

Poltergeist

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Red Eye

Revolutionary Road

Rosemary's Baby

Run & Gun

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Seabiscuit

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Sidewalks Of New York

Silence

Slingshot

Slingshot*

Snake Eyes

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stardust

Staying Alive

Strictly Ballroom

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

Tommy's Always Dying*

The Addams Family

The Aviator

The Conversation

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Doors

The First Wives Club

The Gambler

The Honeymooners

The Hours

The Hunter

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Intervention

The Ladies Man

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Longest Yard

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mechanic

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: from the Files of Police Squad!

The Night Clerk

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Peacemaker

The Perfect Score

The Pledge

The Queens of Comedy

The Romantics

The Ruins

The Running Man

The Score

The Soloist

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Switch

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Three Amigos

The Truman Show

The Two Jakes

The United States of Leland

The Untouchables

The Virgin Suicides

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Words

The Yards

There Will Be Blood

Things We Lost in the Fire

Three Days of the Condor

Trainspotting

Trekkies 2

Undisputed

V for Vengeance

Virtuosity

Waking Up in Reno

War*

WifeLike

Zeroville*

Zodiac

Thursday, January 2

Step Up Revolution*

Saturday, January 4

80 for Brady

Sunday, January 5

The Golden Globe Awards**

Tuesday, January 7

Black Box Diaries*

Wednesday, January 8

Blippi's Big Dino Adventure

Blippi's Out-of-this-World Space Adventure

Blippi's Wonderful World Tour

Raid the Cage (Season 2)**

The Price is Right at Night**

Thursday, January 9

Hollywood Squares**

Wednesday, January 15

Danger Force (Season 3)

Matlock Seasons 1-9)

Friday, January 17

Henry Danger: The Movie

Tuesday, January 21

Long Gone Houses

Wednesday, January 22

Isle of MTV: Malta

Friday, January 24

Star Trek: Section 31 (Series premiere)

Sunday, January 26

Watson**

Who's Your Caddy?*

Wednesday, January 29

The Land

The Tiny Chef Show (Season 2)

Friday, January 31

A Murder in the Park*

Good Kill*

Manglehorn*

NCIS: Sydney (Season 2)**

The D Train*

The Seven Five*

To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2025, sign up for a free trial.