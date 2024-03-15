It may have taken 30 years, but The Crow will find its way back to theaters in 2024 with Bill Skarsgard taking up the reins from the late-Brandon Lee as the reboot's Eric Draven. Fans have been curious to learn what the reboot will look like, specifically how different it could be from the original, and the first trailer has given a small taste of just that.
One fact the trailer makes clear from the start is 2024's The Crow will give a greater look at the relationship between Draven and his fiancee Shelly Webster, portrayed by FKA Twigs in the reboot. The pair's love story is prominently shown in greater detail in the trailer versus the 1994 film, which is shown in brief flashbacks and explained by Draven in various monologues.
As for the action, the reboot appears to be following in the footsteps of John Wick and various other action films of the 2020s. It may not come as a surprise to some viewers, though, as multiple films including Nobody and Kate have openly emulated the style of action seen in the John Wick franchise.
It doesn't hurt that Skarsgard is a veteran of the John Wick franchise, as well, with his portrayal of the villainous Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont in John Wick: Chapter 4.
Audiences also get a first look at Danny Huston, who appears to be leading the group of criminals behind the deaths of Draven and Webster early in the film. It is not clear, though, if he is taking over the role of Top Dollar from Michael Wincott, who played the crime lord in the 1994 film, or if Huston's villain is an entirely new character for the remake.
The Crow is scheduled to release in theaters on June 7, 2024.