As Christmas approaches, Paramount+ has a new slate of titles coming in December 2024.

One of the highlights is Smile 2, which was recently released in theaters. It will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ on December 3, 2024.

What is Smile 2 about?

Smile 2 is the follow-up to Parker Finn's 2022 movie, Smile. It follows Naomi Scott, who plays a pop star embarking on a tour. However, she experiences a string of disturbing events before it starts.

Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Ray Nicholson, and Raúl Castillo also star in it. Kyle Gallner reprises his role from the first movie as well.

Like its predecessor, Smile 2 has been a box office hit. It has made over $137 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The previous movie made $217 million worldwide. While the sequel didn't top its predecessor, it did have a higher domestic opening ($23 million vs. $22.6 million).

 The full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in December 2024

Below is the list of titles coming to Paramount+ in December 2024. Note: They are separated by day.

December 1

  • 45 Years*
  • A Christmas Carol
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence
  • Annie*
  • Arthur Christmas
  • Bad Moms*
  • Baywatch
  • Bebe's Kids
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Boogie Nights
  • Born on the Fourth of July
  • Burn After Reading
  • Charlotte's Web
  • Chicago
  • Chocolate City*
  • Christmas Cupid
  • Cliffhanger
  • Cocktail
  • Coneheads
  • Contagion
  • Critical Condition
  • Crocodile Dundee
  • Crocodile Dundee II
  • Cujo*
  • Deck The Halls
  • Detained
  • Disturbia
  • Down to Earth
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Fear
  • Fist Fight
  • Free Willy
  • Full Metal Jacket
  • Get Rich or Die Tryin'
  • Heaven Can Wait*
  • Hell or High Water
  • Her
  • Hustle & Flow
  • John Grisham's The Rainmaker
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Julie & Julia
  • King Richard
  • L.A. Confidential
  • Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
  • Love, Rosie
  • Major League
  • Malcolm X
  • Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • Mirror Mirror
  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
  • Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult*
  • Nancy Drew
  • No Country for Old Men
  • Point Break
  • Primal Fear
  • Rings*
  • Risky Business
  • Rosemary's Baby*
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles*
  • The Back-up Plan
  • The Cider House Rules
  • The Exorcist
  • The Good Liar
  • The Iron Giant
  • The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
  • The Lovely Bones
  • The Matrix
  • The Monster Squad*
  • The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear*
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!*
  • The Outsiders
  • The Perfect Holiday
  • The Queen
  • The Secret Garden
  • The Uninvited*
  • Think Like a Man
  • Think Like a Man Too
  • This Is Where I Leave You
  • Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
  • Tom and Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers
  • Trading Places
  • Unaccompanied Minors
  • Wayne's World 2*
  • What Remains
  • What Remains*
  • Wild Things
  • Winter's Bone*
  • World Trade Center
  • Zodiac*

December 3

  • Smile 2

December 6

  • Extreme Movie*

December 8

  • Joe Bell
  • The Score

December 9

  • The Fabulous Four

December 31

  • 5 to 7*
  • Aurora: A Love Story
  • Backcountry*
  • Match*
  • The Riot Club*
  • The Salvation*
  • Welcome to New York*

