As Christmas approaches, Paramount+ has a new slate of titles coming in December 2024 (sign up for a free trial!).
One of the highlights is Smile 2, which was recently released in theaters. It will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ on December 3, 2024.
What is Smile 2 about?
Smile 2 is the follow-up to Parker Finn's 2022 movie, Smile. It follows Naomi Scott, who plays a pop star embarking on a tour. However, she experiences a string of disturbing events before it starts.
Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Ray Nicholson, and Raúl Castillo also star in it. Kyle Gallner reprises his role from the first movie as well.
Like its predecessor, Smile 2 has been a box office hit. It has made over $137 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The previous movie made $217 million worldwide. While the sequel didn't top its predecessor, it did have a higher domestic opening ($23 million vs. $22.6 million).
The full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in December 2024
Below is the list of titles coming to Paramount+ in December 2024. Note: They are separated by day.
December 1
- 45 Years*
- A Christmas Carol
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Annie*
- Arthur Christmas
- Bad Moms*
- Baywatch
- Bebe's Kids
- Blade Runner 2049
- Boogie Nights
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Burn After Reading
- Charlotte's Web
- Chicago
- Chocolate City*
- Christmas Cupid
- Cliffhanger
- Cocktail
- Coneheads
- Contagion
- Critical Condition
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Cujo*
- Deck The Halls
- Detained
- Disturbia
- Down to Earth
- Edward Scissorhands
- Fear
- Fist Fight
- Free Willy
- Full Metal Jacket
- Get Rich or Die Tryin'
- Heaven Can Wait*
- Hell or High Water
- Her
- Hustle & Flow
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Julie & Julia
- King Richard
- L.A. Confidential
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Love, Rosie
- Major League
- Malcolm X
- Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Mirror Mirror
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult*
- Nancy Drew
- No Country for Old Men
- Point Break
- Primal Fear
- Rings*
- Risky Business
- Rosemary's Baby*
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles*
- The Back-up Plan
- The Cider House Rules
- The Exorcist
- The Good Liar
- The Iron Giant
- The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
- The Lovely Bones
- The Matrix
- The Monster Squad*
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear*
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!*
- The Outsiders
- The Perfect Holiday
- The Queen
- The Secret Garden
- The Uninvited*
- Think Like a Man
- Think Like a Man Too
- This Is Where I Leave You
- Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
- Tom and Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers
- Trading Places
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Wayne's World 2*
- What Remains
- Wild Things
- Winter's Bone*
- World Trade Center
- Zodiac*
December 3
- Smile 2
December 6
- Extreme Movie*
December 8
- Joe Bell
- The Score
December 9
- The Fabulous Four
December 31
- 5 to 7*
- Aurora: A Love Story
- Backcountry*
- Match*
- The Riot Club*
- The Salvation*
- Welcome to New York*
