As Christmas approaches, Paramount+ has a new slate of titles coming in December 2024 (sign up for a free trial!).

One of the highlights is Smile 2, which was recently released in theaters. It will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ on December 3, 2024.

What is Smile 2 about?

Smile 2 is the follow-up to Parker Finn's 2022 movie, Smile. It follows Naomi Scott, who plays a pop star embarking on a tour. However, she experiences a string of disturbing events before it starts.

Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Ray Nicholson, and Raúl Castillo also star in it. Kyle Gallner reprises his role from the first movie as well.

Like its predecessor, Smile 2 has been a box office hit. It has made over $137 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The previous movie made $217 million worldwide. While the sequel didn't top its predecessor, it did have a higher domestic opening ($23 million vs. $22.6 million).

The full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in December 2024

Below is the list of titles coming to Paramount+ in December 2024. Note: They are separated by day.

December 1

45 Years*

A Christmas Carol

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Annie*

Arthur Christmas

Bad Moms*

Baywatch

Bebe's Kids

Blade Runner 2049

Boogie Nights

Born on the Fourth of July

Burn After Reading

Charlotte's Web

Chicago

Chocolate City*

Christmas Cupid

Cliffhanger

Cocktail

Coneheads

Contagion

Critical Condition

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Cujo*

Deck The Halls

Detained

Disturbia

Down to Earth

Edward Scissorhands

Fear

Fist Fight

Free Willy

Full Metal Jacket

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Heaven Can Wait*

Hell or High Water

Her

Hustle & Flow

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Judas and the Black Messiah

Julie & Julia

King Richard

L.A. Confidential

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Love, Rosie

Major League

Malcolm X

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

Miracle on 34th Street

Mirror Mirror

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult*

Nancy Drew

No Country for Old Men

Point Break

Primal Fear

Rings*

Risky Business

Rosemary's Baby*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles*

The Back-up Plan

The Cider House Rules

The Exorcist

The Good Liar

The Iron Giant

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

The Lovely Bones

The Matrix

The Monster Squad*

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear*

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!*

The Outsiders

The Perfect Holiday

The Queen

The Secret Garden

The Uninvited*

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

This Is Where I Leave You

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom and Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers

Trading Places

Unaccompanied Minors

Wayne's World 2*

What Remains

What Remains*

Wild Things

Winter's Bone*

World Trade Center

Zodiac*

December 3

Smile 2

December 6

Extreme Movie*

December 8

Joe Bell

The Score

December 9

The Fabulous Four

December 31

5 to 7*

Aurora: A Love Story

Backcountry*

Match*

The Riot Club*

The Salvation*

Welcome to New York*

To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in December 2024, sign up for a free trial.