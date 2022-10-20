Strange as it may seem, the New York Giants are among the best teams in football as they enter Week 7. They will travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. A win here can inch them closer to the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Here are our Giants Week 7 predictions.

The Giants continued to surprise everyone and disprove their naysayers in Week 6. They moved up to 5-1 with a big 24-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants have certainly earned this strong start to the season, though they should not be complacent against the Jaguars. It’s surely intriguing to see the Giants believe so much in Brian Daboll’s message and system, but we cannot argue with the outcomes. Remember that is a team that has won over the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers in the previous two weeks. That’s no joke.

The thrill of the Jaguars’ season, on the other hand, has worn off. In fact, they’ve already lost three games in a row. In Week 6, they led the Indianapolis Colts for three quarters, but they still lost 34-27 after all was said and done.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Giants in their Week 7 game against the Jaguars.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Wan’Dale Robinson gets 50+ receiving yards

It’s might be a bit risky to trust rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson, but he might actually pay off for the Giants this week if QB Daniel Jones gives him more opportunities. Keep in mind that Robinson returned to the field in Week 6 against Baltimore after missing the previous three weeks due to a knee injury. In that game, he had three receptions for 37 yards and a score.

Those aren’t All-Pro-worthy numbers, yes, but they do manifest some promise for this young wideout. Take note that the Giants’ receiving corps has been particularly inconsistent this season. That means we should not be shocked if Robinson gets more targets and chances to shine in this game. Also bear in mind that the Jaguars have allowed more than 240 air yards per game. That’s among the bottom eight in the league. Last week against the Colts, in fact, the Jaguars allowed nearly 390 passing yards. If Jones and Robinson can exploit that, this could be a blowout for the Giants.

3. Dexter Lawrence sacks Trevor Lawrence

The New York Giants defense may not be consistently lighting up the stat sheet, but they are doing some things right. One of those is winning skirmishes up front and getting sacks. They have 13 total for the season so far, which is a middle-of-the-pack number. However, they have a beast in nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence failed to realize his potential in his first three seasons, but in his fourth season, he is raising his game to a level no one imagined was possible. He has even earned the admiration of former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger, who feels that Lawrence is the anchor of the Giants’ defensive interior. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is certainly doing something right by developing Lawrence into an elite defender.

Take note that Lawrence has 22 total pressures in six weeks. That includes four sacks, six quarterback hits, 12 quarterback hurries, 12 tackles, and nine run-game stops. He has had at least one sack in the last three games, and we have him finding Trevor Lawrence here at least once as well.

2. Daniel Jones gets a triple-digit passer rating

Last week, Giants QB Daniel Jones had 173 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Ravens. Jones also did not throw a single interception, bringing his season total to two interceptions and zero fumbles. Despite having major injuries and other difficulties with his receiving corps, Jones has played efficiently. To illustrate, he has completed a career-high 67.3 percent of his throws.

And, while it’s clear that the Giants’ offense is centered on Saquon Barkley this season, the team will turn to the pass if needed. The Giants have actually attempted 27 passes in each of the previous two weeks. They’ve also attempted at least 25 passes in four of their six games this season. It’s good that if they do need to go airborne, then Jones is a capable QB to lead the way. He is coming off back-to-back triple-digit passer rating performances, and we expect he’ll do it again here against the Jaguars.

DJ's consistency, rookies heating up, scouting the Jaguars and more Five storylines to follow in Week 7 📰: https://t.co/HTcZfH8sp8 pic.twitter.com/mi5Ig6MH13 — Matt Citak (@MattCitak) October 19, 2022

1. Saquon Barkley plays and dominates big time

Last week, Giants RB Saquon Barkley continued his stellar season with 95 yards and a score. He had 22 rushing attempts and three receptions in a win against the Ravens. Barkley has averaged 23.3 touches per game and should continue to be the focal point of an offense devoid of many other weapons.

Barkley also has a fantastic matchup this week against the Jaguars. Even if the Jaguars normally don’t allow a ton of yards on the ground, they will surely find it tough to stop someone as good and slippery as Barkley.

Yes, there are concerns about Barkley’s shoulder this week, but we still expect he will play and dominate. In fact, we have him going over 100+ yards in this game and getting his fifth touchdown of the season.