Newcastle United are set to beat the competition for the signature of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes. The 25-year-old was previously linked with a move to West Ham United and Aston Villa. However, it looks like Newcastle United will be his destination.

According to the reports from the Guardian, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe wants to increase his options on the left wing. Now, he is looking to secure the services of Barnes, who will cost around £35m. West Ham United were in pole position to sign the Leicester City winger, but their focus on the sale of Declan Rice distracted them from this transfer. The Hammers are yet to officially announce the departure of the English midfielder, who will join the Gunners on a record-breaking £105m move.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Howe usually relied on Alexander Isak, Miguel Almirón, Allan Saint-Maximin and Anthony Gordon as his wing options. Saint-Maximin has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League, which could open the door for Barnes to make the left wing his own at St. James Park. The Magpies need depth in all areas after qualifying for the Champions League, as they would be competing in four different competitions. They have secured Sandro Tonali as their first signing of the summer from AC Milan.

Leicester City are bound to lose a number of players after getting relegated from the Premier League. The Foxes lost James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur and are ready to see another departure this summer. However, they have secured two additions in Harry Winks and Conor Coady.