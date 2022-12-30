By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

With Week 17 finally upon us, many fantasy football championships are set to take place. But fantasy owners of both Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will be forced to find other options.

As the Cowboys take on the Titans on Thursday night, both Derrick Henry and Tony Pollard will be sidelined for the matchup.

Tony Pollard will not be in the Cowboys backfield as he deals with a thigh injury. On the other side, Derrick Henry has been ruled out with a hip injury.

Even while playing next to longtime starting running back Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard has emerged as the go-to option in the Cowboys backfield.

So far this season, Pollard has carried the ball a career-high 186 times. He has set career highs across the board, recording 988 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Through the air, he has also been crucial to the Cowboys offense. He has been targeted 54 times, recording 39 receptions for 371 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Elliott will once again have the opportunity to lead the Cowboys ground game, and he will likely put up solid numbers. On the season, he has recorded 829 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns while carrying the ball 204 times.

Henry will be a major loss for the Titans. When healthy, he has put up huge numbers for the Titans offense. He has carried the ball 319 times this season, recording 1,429 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Through the air, he has added 32 receptions for 379 receiving yards.

In the place of Henry, Titans rookie running back Hassan Haskins will likely see a majority of the workload. Throughout this season, he has recorded just 50 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Both Pollard and Henry being out will have a major impact on fantasy championships.