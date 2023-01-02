By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 12-4 on Sunday with a 37-34 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. This game was not expected to be that close as the Raiders were starting Jarrett Stidham at quarterback against their number one ranked defense led by Nick Bosa. Derek Carr was benched this week and left the team. Not only did Stidham play exceptionally well, but the Raiders surprisingly ran the ball very well with 135 rushing yards.

The rushing attack was led by Josh Jacobs, who finished with 69 yards and a touchdown. After the game, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa talked about Jacobs, calling him the best running back he’s ever faced, per 49ers beat writer Jake Hutchinson.

“No doubt about it. That dude’s a beast.”

That’s certainly a bold statement considering the great running backs he’s faced off against.

Jacobs is in the midst of a monster season. He leads the NFL in rushing with 1,608 yards. He also has 12 rushing touchdowns and is only three catches shy of a career high with 51 for an additional 395 yards. Jacobs is in search of his first rushing title but Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb are hot on his heels.

Meanwhile, Bosa is the front runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa leads the league with 17.5 sacks.

With the win Sunday, the 49ers leapfrogged the Minnesota Vikings for the second seed in the NFC playoff standings. They finish their season next week against the Arizona Cardinals with a chance at the overall top seed and home field advantage. However, they will need the New York Giants to upset the Philadelphia Eagles along with a win over the Cardinals in Week 18.