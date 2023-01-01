By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It was a disastrous Week 17 performance for the Washington Commanders (7-8-1), as they dropped a 24-10 home game to the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Ron Rivera was surprised to learn that his team could be eliminated from playoff consideration if the Green Bay Packers were victorious in the late afternoon games.

This is incredible. #Commanders head coach Ron Rivera clearly didn't know that his team could be eliminated today. (@ChadwikoTWW)pic.twitter.com/c71QvU2Kq2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2023

Rivera met the media after the game, and he was asked about his team’s quarterback plans in the season finale against the Cowboys if the Commanders found themselves without playoff possibilities. The coach offered a perplexed look before responding. “We could be eliminated?” Rivera said.

If the Vikings beat the Packers, the Commanders would still have some hope of making the playoffs. The Commanders were also hurt by the Detroit Lions (8-8), who defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Week 17.

The Commanders had hopes of solidifying their playoff hopes at the start of the game, and they took a 7-3 lead at halftime. However, the Browns rallied behind Deshaun Watson. The embattled quarterback threw 3 touchdown passes in the second half while Washington added a lone field goal.

Amari Cooper caught 2 TD passes and Donovan Peoples-Jones caught the other. Watson completed 9 of 18 passes for 169 yards.

The Commanders made a change at quarterback as Carson Wentz got the start over Taylor Heinicke. The move did not work out, as Wentz was victimized by 3 Cleveland interceptions, and Washington fans let their feelings known by booing Wentz and chanting for Heinicke to be reinstated to the position.

Ron Rivera did no listen to them, and his team’s playoff chances were left hanging by a thread.