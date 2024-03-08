The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams have been NFC powers for years. San Francisco has played in two of the last five Super Bowls, falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs both times, while Los Angeles won the Vince Lombardi Trophy two years ago by beating the Cincinnati Bengals. Do the California rivals really extra help to maintain their success going forward?
Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, it's safe to say, definitely don't think so. But that hardly means San Francisco and Los Angeles aren't happy to be leading the league in compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.
The NFL awarded 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams on Friday. The 49ers and Rams led the way with five compensatory picks each, both teams gaining an additional selection after a minority employee was hired as a head coach or primary football executive with another team. Former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans took over as head coach of the Houston Texans in 2023 and former Los Angeles defensive coordinator Raheem Morris took the reins with the Atlanta Falcons last season.
San Francisco's compensatory picks are No. 99 (third round) No. 134 (fourth round), No. 175 (fifth round) and Nos. 211 and 215 (sixth round). Los Angeles' compensatory selections will come at No. 98 (third round), Nos. 209, 213 and 217 (sixth round) as well as Nos. 253 and 254 (seventh round).
The Philadelphia Eagles were the only other team to be awarded four compensatory draft picks. The Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets each received three picks.
The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on April 25th.