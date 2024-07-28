Prior to Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees announced that they have designated infielder JD Davis for assignment and added infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the active roster, who was just acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

The Yankees acquired JD Davis in a trade with the Oakland Athletics right around the time that Giancarlo Stanton suffered his hamstring injury. The hope was that he would be able to help them at first base amid Anthony Rizzo's struggles and Giancarlo Stanton's injury, and be around league-average offensively during that time. Ultimately, Davis lost playing time to rookie Ben Rice, who was called up and has given some positive moments.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was penciled into the fifth spot in the lineup and put in center field for the Yankees against the Red Sox on Sunday. The Yankees came away with a wild 11-8 extra-inning win against the Red Sox on Saturday, winning the game after they were down to their last strike. This came after a heartbreaking 9-7 loss on Friday in the first game of the series. Sunday's game is a big one between two teams that are all of a sudden closer in the standings than anticipated.

What is the Yankees' plan with Jazz Chisholm Jr.?

It is understandable for the Yankees to add a young and athletic player with the talent that Chisholm has, but the question is more about how the Yankees will utilize him. He is in center field for his debut, but it is likely that he will play the infield as well, as he has extensive experience at second base, and the Yankees have a bigger need in that area.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented that he will try Chisholm at third base, given that Gleyber Torres is a second baseman as well, according to Bryan Hock of MLB.com. Aaron Boone also said that he sees Chisholm as a middle of the order bat, as opposed to a leadoff hitter, which many speculated he would be with the Yankees.

Of course, this plan is for New York's roster as currently constructed, and they could make other additions or subtractions on the infield. A third baseman could be brought in, someone like Torres or Alex Verdugo could be shipped out, opening up a full-time role for Chisholm. It would not make sense for Boone to comment on a potential plan based on players that are not on the roster yet.

We will have to see what Chisholm's actual role with the Yankees is after the MLB Trade Deadline passes on 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.