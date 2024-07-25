The New York Jets have faced multiple distractions off the field this offseason. Aaron Rodgers has created headlines when he missed some of mandatory minicamp and fueled trade rumors around Davante Adams. Haason Reddick has also been in the news over his contract dispute with the Jets. New York finally made a roster move related to Reddick, but it is not a contract extension.

According to Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter, the New York Jets have signed former Northwestern QB Ben Bryant. In a corresponding move, they placed All-Pro OLB Haason Reddick on the reserve/did not report list.

Reddick has been in a contract dispute with the Jets for months now. It was no secret that Reddick wanted a contract extension when the Jets traded for him earlier this offseason. However, according to the team, they got Reddick's word that he would play out the 2024 season and pick up negotiations the following offseason.

Reddick does not seem to agree with that approach. He held out of mandatory minicamp, which caused many to question if he would do the same thing at training camp. We learned earlier this week that Reddick did indeed plan to hold out of training camp while he awaits a new contract.

Ben Bryant bounced around to a handful of schools during his collegiate career. He started at Cincinnati, had a one-year detour in Eastern Michigan, before returning to Cincinnati for one more season. Finally, he transferred to Northwestern for his final collegiate season.

Bryant joins Aaron Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor, and fellow rookie Andrew Peasley in the Jets QB room for training camp.

How have Jets players responded to Haason Reddick's holdout?

The unfortunate part of the Reddick contract situation is that he could become a difference maker for the Jets.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams did not mince words when describing Reddick in a recent interview.

“He’s a phenomenal football player,” Williams said Tuesday, per the New York Post. “When he steps on this field, he changes the whole aura, just because he’s a guy who can put up 15-plus sacks a year, 10-plus sacks a year and different things like that. I’m just blessed to have him on my side.”

Meanwhile, veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley expressed some understanding for Reddick's situation.

“When you’re dealing with contracts and things like that, it doesn’t really get to the locker room because we don’t control that,” Mosley said. “When he does get here, we’ll be able to have our two cents to say. We know he’s a pro. He’s been at the highest level of competition. I’m sure whenever that gets worked out, he’ll be here ready to roll. When he gets here, he’ll be another great player to add to our defensive line.”

We hope that the Jets and Reddick can find some sort of resolution ASAP.