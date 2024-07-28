Although the Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback battle to settle, and running back Najee Harris wants a new contract, a bigger issue may be needing to improve the wide receiver room. The Steelers are expected to make a trade.

But there’s a catch, according to espn.com. Dan Graziano agrees the Steelers want to make a deal, but is there one to be made?

“I expect the Steelers to add a wide receiver if one becomes available in a trade as the preseason unfolds,” Graziano wrote. “But as of now, nothing on that front seems imminent, which means opportunity for the guys who are in camp to audition for the No. 2 wide receiver spot behind George Pickens.”

Who could be a running mate for Steelers WR George Pickens?

Pickens seemed to grow up last year with 1,140 yards receiving and a per-catch average of 18.1. With this being his third NFL season and the quarterback situation much more stable, this could be a breakout year. But perhaps not if teams can double-team Pickens constantly because of a lack of other threats.

On that list are veteran Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III. Rookie Roman Wilson is also in the mix. Looking at those names, it’s understandable why the Steelers would like to beef up the group.

Jefferson’s career high in catches is 50, when he played for the Rams in 2021. Last year with two teams, he caught only 20 passes. But he did play for Steelers’ new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Atlanta.

As for Austin, he managed 17 catches for 180 yards and a score last year with the Steelers. Meanwhile, Wilson seems to have promise. Considered one of the most reliable senior receivers in the 2024 draft, Wilson’s explosiveness and speed at the line of scrimmage make him a threat. He’s also a good blocker with nice hands. If the Steelers have to stick with their current roster, Wilson may become a standout because of target volume.

What's available on the trade market?

There’s no shortage of rumors for trade targets. According to si.com, it’s likely the Steelers will make a deal that wouldn’t be ho-hum. However, the names mentioned seem extremely unlikely to happen: Brandon Aiyuk, D.K. Metcalf, or Tyreek Hill.

Sure, if the Steelers could get any of those guys without mortgaging five years of their future, more power to them. And what would the Steelers’ offense look like if it paired Metcalf with Pickens? That’s serious business.

One direction the Steelers could consider going is down to Houston. The Texans are deep at the wide receiver position. That leaves guys like Noah Brown, Ben Skowronek and John Metchie III hanging out in trade-chatter land.

Brown may be the best target as he posted 33 catches for 567 yards and two scores last year. He’s not elite, of course, but he would add to the Steelers mix and could easily become the No. 2 receiver.