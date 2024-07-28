With franchise great Aaron Donald retiring, the Los Angeles Rams' identity will revolve around its offense even more than it did last season. Nevertheless, the front office is hoping the moves it made in the offseason can provide head coach Sean McVay with a competent defensive unit. One player tasked with meeting that standard is cornerback Darious Williams, who returned to LA via free agency.

The reunion is not off to the start either side hoped for, however. Williams suffered a hamstring strain at the end of Thursday's practice. McVay confirmed the bad news, per the team. This comes two day after Derion Kendrick tore his ACL. Being without multiple corners at training camp could result in on-field chemistry and timing problems, so ideally the former UAB star can get back on the field soon.

Rams counting on Darious Williams to keep the secondary afloat

Williams entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and ultimately landed in LA that October. He worked his way up the depth chart and helped the Rams win a Super Bowl in 2022, recording a team-high eight tackles in the narrow 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Williams cashed out and signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite enjoying the best year of his career in 2023-24, which consisted of four interceptions, a pick six, two forced fumbles, 19 passes defended and 53 combined tackles, the 31-year-old was released by the Jags. Williams' age and skill set ostensibly did not align with the organization's revamped vision. After just over a week, he returned to the place he called home for more than three years.

When healthy, Darious Williams should have a big opportunity to earn a valuable role in Los Angeles' secondary. That is not the case now, though, as he nurses this injury.

It remains to be seen when he will be good to go, but the Rams must quickly navigate this setback. Fellow cornerback and offseason acquisition Tre'Davious White, who has trouble staying on the field himself, will try to hold down the fort until Williams resumes practice.