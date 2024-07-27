Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Geno Smith is heading in to his fifth season looking to breathe life for the franchise as he will also have the help of dynamic wide receiver DK Metcalf. The 33-year old signal-caller would talk about the potential Metcalf can reach this upcoming season and what his role is in doing that.

Last season, Metcalf caught 66 passes for 1,114 yards to go along with eight touchdowns and even with those numbers, Smith believes that is the surface level of what the wide receiver can achieve. He would go as far as to say that he hopes to “be the quarterback that he needs to unlock” Metcalf's fullest potential according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

“That’s my job to keep pushing him and that’s his job to keep coming and bringing it every single day,” Smith said. “I’m just trying to push him and hopefully I can be the quarterback that he needs to unlock that.”

Smith talks getting to build relationship with Metcalf on Seahawks

As for Smith, he would find new life in his NFL career winning the starting job with Seattle and putting up solid numbers as last season, the West Virginia product threw for 3,624 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He would say earllier in the month that he has been getting in some “one-on-one work” with Metcalf where they have really honed in on their craft and “work on our relationship” according to the team's website.

“For me, it's to be able to get that one-on-one work with certain guys,” Smith said. “DK and I for the past three years have gotten really good work in at UCLA. It's been a lot of one-on-one stuff, and we've been able to really work on our relationship on and off the field. A lot of guys live in Dallas, so making it convenient for them, and I like Dallas as well, so it's good to be able to travel a little bit on the break.”

Smith excited for upcoming season with Seattle

The built up rapport and relationship should result in an exciting connection on the field between the two offensive weapons with the Seahawks looking to make some noise in the NFC West. However, it will be the start of a new era for the Seahawks as it's the first season without head coach Pete Carroll, who had been in the position since 2010.

“I'm super excited for this team,” Smith said. “I've been working with guys throughout the break, and all the guys are looking really good, really sharp. We've been studying, getting together, going over the plays, just getting ready for training camp and for the season. I'm just so excited where we are right now, physically and mentally, I think we're in a good place.”

Seattle is looking to improve after a 9-8 season which put them third in the NFC West as they start the upcoming NFL year against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 8.