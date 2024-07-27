The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the 2024 NFL season like no other team in the NFL. Kansas City has a chance to win three straight Super Bowls, something that has never been accomplished in league history. It stands to reason that they are preparing extra hard to try and get their names permanently etched into the NFL's history books.

One player who is embodying that tenacious work ethic in wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. The Chiefs signed Brown in free agency to help reinforce the team's wide receiver room.

Travis Kelce spoke about Brown in a recent interview. He praised Brown for his incredible work ethic that is becoming infectious within the Chiefs organization.

“Right away he immediately became one of the leaders on the team, on the offense,” Kelce said. “Just by how he's practicing, how he's coming to work. His attention to detail. That's doing wonders for the wide receiver room, for everybody around seeing that guy want it that bad every single day. I mean, it's only going to make you want to work harder. And then, on top of that, he's still getting better.”

It is great to hear that Hollywood Brown has fit in so well in Kansas City. Perhaps he can help the Chiefs make history in the playoffs this season.

The Chiefs are reintroducing the deep passing game to their offense in 2024

The Chiefs made a concerted effort during the offseason to add speedy wide receivers. Kansas City clearly wants to reintroduce a heavy deep passing element to their offense, like they used to have with Tyreek Hill.

Patrick Mahomes said as such earlier this summer during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I think this year we’re going to have a team that’s built to throw the ball deep,” Mahomes said. “Coach Reid’s been preaching it all off-season, were going to get back to throwing the deep ball. I have to be smart when we do that, but at the same time, I want to be that explosive offense that we’ve seen in the past and it takes pressure off the defense.”

The Chiefs added a pair of speedsters who will open up the field on offense.

We already mentioned Hollywood Brown, who has long been known for his blazing speed. Kansas City also added receiver Xavier Worthy out of Texas. Worthy put his name on the map during the pre-draft process when he broke the NFL Scouting Combine's 40-yard dash record. Worthy ran the 40-yard dash at 4.21 seconds.

Mahomes should be able to get back to the explosive deep ball offense that made Chiefs fans fall in love with him in the first place.

We can't wait to see this new-look Chiefs offense later this fall.