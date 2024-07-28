The Las Vegas Raiders finished last season on an “up” note, but still have plenty of miles to drive on the road to a division championship.

Head Coach Antonio Pierce appears to have cemented himself as one of the most promising young coaches in the NFL, but now the Raiders need improved quarterback play to help improve their results. Recently, Pierce cleared the air on the situation ahead of the fall exhibition season.

Pierce's comments on the QB race were shared as the player with Las Vegas player under the most pressure was revealed. Meanwhile, Raiders fans were called out by a division rival over their ‘Kermit the Frog' troll job.

Will the Raiders get the type of quarterback play they need, befitting of a team on the upswing? Pierce's comments on the matter are quite telling.

Pierce to Raiders QBs: “Stop with the baby steps”

Pierce is waiting for Minshew and/or O'Connell to improve by leaps and bounds before it's too late.

“What I see is two guys competing. I told them it's time to make that leap,” Pierce said according to the Raiders' website.

“Stop with the baby steps, somebody grab the bull by the horns and be the guy. and they're trying to do that.

“The competition is high…I think the key part about it is, regardless of who's in, the offense is trying to be as efficient and as effective as possible. So, you've got the offensive line in there with those guys and you're trying to build that continuity with our wide receivers, and I think both quarterbacks are doing it.”

Raiders' passing game needs work

The Raiders finished near the bottom of the NFL last season in passing with 3,666 yards on the year. Aidan O'Connell improved as the season went on but the final result was mind-bogglingly mediocre for the Raiders and their fans as the team threw 20 touchdowns compared to 18 interceptions, a ratio befitting of a low level backup quarterback, not a Super Bowl winning star like Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.

Pierce has the intelligence and the drive to make the right decisions that will lead to wins, even in a tough-as-nails division, but it's fair to wonder at this point if either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell have the skill and precision passing skills necessary to lead the Raiders beyond the first round of the playoffs at best.