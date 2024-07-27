The Green Bay Packers had an impressive 2023-24 season, which was the first year they were without longtime star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets in April of 2023 and gave their offensive keys to Jordan Love. Love had an incredible season for Green Bay during his third year. As a result, the Packers rewarded him with a $220 million contract extension, prompting a hilarious message from his old teammate.

Aaron Rodgers joined NFL Network to give Love a shout-out:

“I want to give a shout-out to Jordan Love becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL. Don't spend it all in one place,” Rodgers said, via a video from the NFL's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Rodgers then gave a message to Jets fans who are hungry for an improved showing in the Fall:

“As far as my beloved Jets fans… you know what, I got to meet a great one out in Tahoe. And he's passionate just like the rest of you men and women are. It's going to be an up-and-down season, probably a lot more ups than downs, but just stick with us. Obviously, we want to stay healthy. Obviously, we got big dreams. It's been a rough stretch the last 13 years. But the tide is turning.”

Rodgers suffered a devastating Achilles injury at the start of the 2023-24 season. Thus, New York's offensive took a big hit. Yet, they finished the year with a respectable 7-10 record. It will be interesting to see how Rodgers performs in his first full season with the team.

Meanwhile, Jordan Love and the Packers are on their own mission.

Packers look to make deeper run in 2024-25

Green Bay was able to squeeze into the 2024 NFL Playoffs as a Wild Card after finishing the regular season with a 9-8 record. They faced the Dallas Cowboys in the first round and stunningly beat them 48-32 off a stout performance from Jordan Love. The young QB went toe-to-toe with Dak Prescott and amassed 272 yards and three touchdowns.

The former third-year quarterback had another impressive showing against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Love dueled it out with Brock Purdy, throwing for 194 yards and two TDs. In the end, the 49ers beat Love and his squad 24-21.

Green Bay looks to improve off their second-round finish in 2025. The Packers paid a hefty price for Jordan Love's new contract, but they have confidence he can lead them to great heights.