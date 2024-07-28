When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson in early March, head coach Mike Tomlin made it very clear that the former Super Bowl champion would enter camp as the Steelers starting quarterback. No need for a competition. No need for controversy. Tomlin was prepared to let Russ cook. Here lies the problem… Pittsburgh Steelers training camp began four days ago, and Russell Wilson has missed every practice. Russ has not done any cooking yet.

The Steelers have made sure to clarify that the calf injury that has sidelined Russell Wilson will not be one that keeps him out for a prolonged period of time, but the fact that Wilson, or any quarterback in their first year with a new team for that matter, is missing any time at all is a concern. But even if Wilson can't be in the mix for every team drill or scrimmage, he's been finding ways to stay active and engaged at Steelers practices.

Ross McCorkle of Steelers Depot noted that on the first day of camp, Wilson wasn't in any team gear and didn't partake in any practice activities. Today, Wilson was in team gear and went through pre-practice warmups. The Steelers have Monday off, and then will be practicing with pads for the first time on Tuesday. Whether Wilson will practice with the team has yet to be determined.

Can Russell Wilson lead Pittsburgh to the postseason?

It's fitting that what may be Russell Wilson's final NFL stop is in Pittsburgh, because since Wilson came into the league in 2012, few teams have had as much regular season success as the Steelers, and few quarterbacks have won more games than Russell Wilson. Mike Tomlin has famously never finished a season with a record below .500, and Wilson, who has 12 NFL seasons under his belt, has won 115 games, the 4th-most in NFL history by any quarterback in their first 12 seasons in the league.

It won't be easy for Pittsburgh to continue to win at the rate they're accustomed to. The AFC is as tough as ever, and Pittsburgh is expected by most to finish at the bottom of the AFC North. But the sooner Russell Wilson can get back on the field, the better the chances are that they'll continue their winning ways.