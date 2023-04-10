The 2023 NFL Draft has the makings of a truly combustible element. The complexion of the board has already significantly changed after a huge trade between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers in March. More mayhem could follow leading into the annual spectacle. In fact, the Arizona Cardinals might make sure of it.

“At least six teams have inquired with the Arizona Cardinals about trading up for the third overall pick in the upcoming April 27 NFL Draft, per league sources,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported. “Cardinals still are mulling whether to move pick or make it.”

Almost every mock NFL Draft has had the Cardinals taking Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., and a premier defensive player is not something their front office is likely to pass up. But if there is a way to have their cake and eat it too, then expect the organization to pull the trigger on one of their several offers.

The Cardinals hold a lot of leverage at No. 3 given the plethora of potential quarterback-hungry teams below them in the draft order. There has been much speculation that the Indianapolis Colts will not want to risk waiting to take their guy at No. 4 when teams like the Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, or even the Baltimore Ravens could trade up. A swap with Arizona would allow them to immediately get to work on building around the new face of the franchise.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

First-year general manager Monti Ossenfort could happily oblige since it would mean he still obtains the top player on his board. Of course, accepting anything now might not be the best way to secure the best trade offer. Feeding off the panic of other owners and executives could land the Cardinals a decent haul of assets.

After a disappointing regular season capped off by a devastating injury to QB Kyler Murray, fans would be ecstatic over the prospect of their team crowned the unofficial winners of the NFL Draft.

That dream starts with successfully navigating through this No. 3 pick decision.